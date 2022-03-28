Open Fire Season For Bay Of Plenty
Monday, 28 March 2022, 9:01 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Bay of Plenty District is now in an open fire season,
effective from at 8am, Monday 28 March. This includes
Tauranga, South Waikato, Western Bay of Plenty, Taupō,
Whakatāne, Kawerau and Ōpōtiki.
District Manager
Jeff Maunder says that an open fire season means permits are
no longer required to light fires in the
open-air.
"The recent weather conditions have reduced
the fire risk and we’re comfortable that fire permits are
not needed at this time," he says.
However, Jeff
reminds everyone that they still need to take care and be
responsible when lighting outdoor fires.
"Before you
light a fire, make sure to check the conditions on www.checkitsalright.nz.
If it’s hot and windy, please postpone your fire until the
conditions are less of a risk."
For more fire safety
advice go to www.checkitsalright.nz.
