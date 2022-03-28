Chief Executive Officer Of The Selwyn Foundation To Retire

New Zealand registered charity and specialist provider of services to older people, The Selwyn Foundation, announces that its Chief Executive Officer, Garry Smith, is to retire after ten years in the role.

Mr Smith was appointed in April 2012, after nine years as CEO of Auckland District Health Board. A chartered accountant with immense experience in the broader health sector, he is credited with transforming The Selwyn Foundation’s service delivery and customer approach, extending its client base, and expanding its range of charitable programmes and outreach initiatives in support of a greater number of older people and vulnerable seniors living in the community.

With a particular focus on innovation, service excellence and improving the customer experience, Mr Smith oversaw significant investment in the Foundation’s residential care homes and retirement villages, to respond to the changing needs of the growing aged population. This included the development of three major care centres, offering quality environments and a pioneering new model of resident care.

A driving force behind a more deliberate emphasis on Selwyn’s charitable and outreach services delivered within local communities, Mr Smith ensured that the Foundation’s resources were utilised to maximum effect in order to help as many seniors as possible who are vulnerable or in need. A high-profile initiative in this area was the establishment in 2016 of Community Housing Provider Haumaru Housing, the Foundation’s housing for older people joint venture with Auckland Council.

Towards the end of last year, Mr Smith led the Foundation’s negotiations on the sale to Metlifecare of six of its villages, representing half of its retirement village capacity, as well as its commercial laundry operations. The Foundation retained its historic, 26-acre Selwyn Village site in Point Chevalier (Auckland) and the associated Hansen Close in Birkenhead. Proceeds of the sale will now be ethically invested in line with the Foundation’s values and will significantly lift its charitable giving from $10 million to a target of $100 million over the next 10 years, creating brighter futures for disadvantaged vulnerable elderly.

Reflecting on his time at Selwyn, Mr Smith says: “It has been a privilege to build on the work of our visionary Founders and those who have given so much through the 68 year history to date. The Selwyn Foundation is a special organisation doing very meaningful work. I have highly valued my time here.”

Chair of The Selwyn Foundation Board, David Cunliffe, comments: “Garry’s ethical and values-based leadership and his real understanding of the issues faced by older New Zealanders have been instrumental in re-energising the Foundation and redefining our

charitable Mission. Ensuring that Selwyn is in the best position to have a positive impact on older people’s lives has been a deeply held personal priority for Garry and will be his legacy to us.”

Mr Smith will continue in his role until the appointment of a successor, which will be announced at a later date.

© Scoop Media

