Kerbside Glass Recycling Collections Stopped Temporarily
Tuesday, 29 March 2022, 9:44 am
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council
All kerbside glass recycling collections in the
Horowhenua were temporarily stopped from Monday 28 March
2022, due to the impact of Omicron on the sorting facility
in Palmerston North that the district’s recycling is sent
to.
Water and Waste Services Manager, Asli Crawford
said “glass can be safely and hygienically stored, we
encourage residents to wash their glass recycling well and
put it aside for when collections resume.” Community
recycling stations are available if needed and are located
in Levin, Waitārere Beach, Shannon, Foxton, Foxton Beach,
Opiki School and Tokomaru.
All other kerbside
collections will continue, this includes Council rubbish
bags and recycling wheelie bin services.
Glass
recycling can’t go in your recycling wheelie bin, as it is
sorted separately and can damage machinery and potentially
hurt staff sorting the recycling. Recycling wheelie bins
found to have glass in them will not be
collected.
“We apologise for any inconvenience this
disruption causes” Crawford said. “Updates will be
provided to the community via Council’s website and social
media
channels.”
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
Uh oh. In an embarrassing case of counting chickens prematurely, the government had sent a delegation to Hollywood to capitalise on the expected Oscar coronation of The Power of the Dog. In the end, the film got only one win – Jane Campion as Best Director - from its twelve nominations. Could be wrong, but I think that makes it the first film since The Graduate ( 55 years ago!) to take home the Best Director award and nothing else. In fact, considering how Dune cleaned up the technical awards, Campion was possibly fortunate that the Academy had, in its infinite wisdom, chosen to exclude Dune director Denis Villeneuve from the Best Director category... More>>