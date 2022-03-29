Search for missing tramper, Fiordland

Police continue to search for a missing tramper in Fiordland today.

The tramper, who had been intending to climb Devil's Armchair, was reported

overdue shortly after midnight on Monday, and a search was initiated

yesterday morning.

Before first light today, an aerial search using thermal and night vision

technology was conducted.

A LandSAR dog will continue to search today in the area along the northern

part of the Milford Track.

Alpine Cliff Rescue teams will assist to search what was believed to be the

man's intended route.

Further aerial searches will be conducted and extra LandSAR and Police Search

and Rescue staff will also join the search efforts today.



