Search for missing tramper, Fiordland
Tuesday, 29 March 2022, 12:22 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police continue to search for a missing tramper in
Fiordland today.
The tramper, who had been intending to
climb Devil's Armchair, was reported
overdue shortly
after midnight on Monday, and a search was
initiated
yesterday morning.
Before first light today,
an aerial search using thermal and night
vision
technology was conducted.
A LandSAR dog will
continue to search today in the area along the
northern
part of the Milford Track.
Alpine Cliff Rescue
teams will assist to search what was believed to be
the
man's intended route.
Further aerial searches will
be conducted and extra LandSAR and Police Search
and
Rescue staff will also join the search efforts
today.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
Uh oh. In an embarrassing case of counting chickens prematurely, the government had sent a delegation to Hollywood to capitalise on the expected Oscar coronation of The Power of the Dog. In the end, the film got only one win – Jane Campion as Best Director - from its twelve nominations. Could be wrong, but I think that makes it the first film since The Graduate ( 55 years ago!) to take home the Best Director award and nothing else. In fact, considering how Dune cleaned up the technical awards, Campion was possibly fortunate that the Academy had, in its infinite wisdom, chosen to exclude Dune director Denis Villeneuve from the Best Director category... More>>