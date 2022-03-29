Bus Passengers Asked To Be Flexible As Half Price Fares Start

As half price bus fares start this Friday 1 April in Dunedin and Queenstown for a three-month period, Otago Regional Council is asking passengers to plan for full buses.

ORC Transport Manager Doug Rodgers said, “We are pleased to be able to offer half price fares and expect more people will want to jump on, especially at peak times. However, services are already disrupted so if more people catch the bus than usual, we may hit full capacity on individual routes well before they get to their destination.

“Due to drivers isolating or being ill due to COVID, a national driver shortage, and the recent increase in capacity provided for school services, we will be unable to provide extra services.

“We are asking our passengers, including new ones attracted by the price, to keep this in mind.”

Mr Rodgers said some people need to catch a bus to get around.

“So, if you can travel outside of peak times, please do so. Being flexible helps those who cannot move their travel times, for instance, shift workers, students and retail and hospitality workers,“ he said.

Peak times in Dunedin are 7.30 am to 9 am in the morning and 2.45 pm to 5.30 pm at the other end of the day. The afternoon peak starts early as school students travel home or to activities after school.

