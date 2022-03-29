Working Together To Enable Us All

By 2050, the UN estimates there‘ll be around 940 million disabled people living in urban areas around the world. The time to start creating a fully accessible city is now. So tell us – how easy do you find it to get around Hamilton Kirikiriroa?

Hamilton City Council has opened submissions for feedback on its Disability Policy, our Action Plan and how we engage with the disability community. If you’re a part of the disability community, or your friends or family are, we’d love to hear from you.

Council’s first Disability Policy was adopted in 2012 and has been reviewed regularly since. We are in the process of reviewing the current policy as well as forming our Disability Action Plan for the next three years.

“Making sure the voice of this community is heard is very important as we look towards growing Hamilton as an inclusive and welcoming city,” says Council’s Social Development Manager/ Kaiwhakahaere Rautaki Hapori Andy Mannering. “We’d like to hear from everyone, whether they have or are close to someone with physical, sensory, neurological, psychiatric, intellectual or any other impairments.”

We’re interested to gather thoughts and feedback on how we currently cater to our disability community and how you think we could improve our Policy to make sure it’s fit for purpose and continuously meeting the needs of our community.

The survey is open until 26 April 2022.

© Scoop Media

