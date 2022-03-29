Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wellington Community Helps Design Safer And More Accessible Walking Improvements

Tuesday, 29 March 2022, 2:59 pm
Press Release: Let's Get Wellington Moving

After receiving community design input, the Let’s Get Wellington Moving’s central city walking improvements project is now underway, making central city intersection safer, accessible, and more efficient.

Improvements have already been made on two intersections on Whitmore Street and further work will now begin on five intersections in Vivian Street from April 2022. This will be followed by improvements to seven intersections along the waterfront corridor in Jervois Quay, Customhouse and Waterloo Quay and on Bowen Street.

David Dunlop, Let’s Get Wellington Moving Acting Programme Director says that that specific crossings in Wellington’s central city needed to better cater for people of all ages and abilities, from the very elderly to the very young.

“We’ve sought input from a number of community groups to ensure we’re making meaningful changes to how people cross our roads. Our crossings need to consider best practice design standards as well as community input so that we can all feel safe when we cross them and get to our destinations quicker”.

“Providing better options for people who want to be able to walk, cycle or catch public transport is crucial before starting on the big projects planned for the city”.

“This includes safer walking areas, encouraging people to move more by foot around the central city. Research and overseas experience have proven that cities that are walkable are also more equitable”.

“Planning for the Let's Get Wellington Moving larger projects requires us to develop options for people to get around with easy connections. Making improvements on these intersections throughout the city helps to prioritise access for people using our footpaths, making it easier for people who choose to walk to get around the city. And it’s a healthier option as well,” says David Dunlop.

Improvements include the installation of new tactile pavers, which are yellow with raised surfaces to alert people who are blind or have low vision that they are nearing the footpath edge of the crossing.

There will also be improvements to traffic light phasing to prioritise people walking, while allowing for monitoring of impacts on all road users.

The intersections improvements will be staged throughout 2022, beginning in April at the following intersections:

  • Vivian and Willis Streets
  • Vivian and Victoria Streets
  • Vivian and Cuba Streets
  • Vivian and Taranaki Streets
  • Vivian and Tory Streets
  • Jervois Quay and Harris Street
  • Jervois Quay and Willeston Street
  • Jervois Quay and Hunter Street
  • Customhouse Quay and Brandon Street
  • Customhouse Quay and Johnston Street
  • Customhouse Quay and Waring Taylor Street
  • Waterloo Quay and Bunny Street
  • Bowen Street and The Terrace

Construction will be subject to the Government’s Covid-19 Protection Framework and Let’s Get Wellington Moving partner, Wellington City Council will be managing the construction through its maintenance contractors.

More information about the Central City Walking Improvements project can be found here.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Let's Get Wellington Moving on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Oscars, And How An Iran Deal Could Mean Cheaper Petrol


Uh oh. In an embarrassing case of counting chickens prematurely, the government had sent a delegation to Hollywood to capitalise on the expected Oscar coronation of The Power of the Dog. In the end, the film got only one win – Jane Campion as Best Director - from its twelve nominations. Could be wrong, but I think that makes it the first film since The Graduate ( 55 years ago!) to take home the Best Director award and nothing else. In fact, considering how Dune cleaned up the technical awards, Campion was possibly fortunate that the Academy had, in its infinite wisdom, chosen to exclude Dune director Denis Villeneuve from the Best Director category...
More>>



 
 


Government: A Major Step Towards A Fairer System For New Zealand Workers
The Government has taken another step today on its pre-election commitment to lift incomes and improve working conditions of everyday kiwis with the introduction of the Fair Pay Agreements Bill to Parliament... More>>

ALSO:

Ombudsman: Ministry Acted Unreasonably Over Consultation On Erebus Memorial Site
The Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier says Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage acted unreasonably by not consulting more widely before forming a preference for a location for the proposed National Erebus Memorial in Auckland... More>>



ACT: Proposes Referendum On Co-governance
This election, ACT will be campaigning for a referendum on co-governance,” says ACT Leader David Seymour. “ACT proposes that the next Government pass legislation defining the Principles of the Treaty, in particularly their effect on democratic institutions... More>>


Gisborne: Prime Minister Visits Ravaged Coast
The Prime Minister visited some of the worst-hit areas of the region to see for herself the damage and talk to those affected. With her was fiancé Clarke Gayford, Minister for Emergency Management Kiri Allan, Tairāwhiti Civil Defence group controller David Wilson... More>>



Government: Plan To Lift Student Achievement In Maths And Literacy
The Government has a plan to improve how and what our kids are learning at school, Education and Associate Education Ministers Chris Hipkins, Jan Tinetti and Kelvin Davis announced today... More>>



National: Tauranga Candidate Nominations Open Next Week National Party members seeking to be our candidate for the upcoming Tauranga By-election will have just over two weeks to get their nominations in, National Party President Peter Goodfellow says... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 