Operation Weirton - Police Seek Sightings Of Mercedes Benz G-Wagon Vehicle

Police are appealing for sightings of a Mercedes Benz G-Wagon, being sought

as part of restraining orders in connection to Operation Weirton – the

largest ever seizure of methamphetamine at the border

.

Yesterday Police from the Asset Recovery Unit in Auckland restrained five

vehicles, along with multiple properties and bank funds.

A sixth vehicle, which is the subject of a restraining order, is still being

sought and is believed to be in Auckland.

The vehicle is a 1999 Mercedes Benz G500 LWD Station Wagon with a distinctive

matte black finish.

The current licence plate registration of the vehicle is believed to be

“SMUSMA”.

The vehicle in question is pictured, which shows the matte black finish,

while another photo shows the same year and model of the vehicle being

sought.

Anyone with information or possible sightings of this vehicle is asked to

contact Detective Sergeant Phil Taylor from the Asset Recovery Unit on 021

191 6220 or email philip.taylor2@police.govt.nz

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

