Over $80,000 Of Assets And Cash Forfeited

Attributed to Detective Sergeant Alex Macdonald.

The Napier High Court has ordered the forfeiture over $80,000 of assets and cash of a senior Hawke’s Bay Mongrel Mob member, dealing another significant blow to organised crime in the region.

Over the past two years, Police Asset Recovery Unit has restrained over $6.6 million worth of property and cash from Mongrel Mob members in the Hawke’s Bay region.

This includes assets restrained from senior members of differing chapters.

The latest order issued by the Napier High Court, comes after a long running investigation by the Police Asset Recovery Unit into the activities of Mongrel Mob Notorious member Tui Miller.

Two vehicles worth around $50,000 each and $10,000 cash were forfeited.

Miller was arrested in 2019 following a vehicle stop in Havelock North where the cash and around 50 grams of methamphetamine worth around $14,000 were located.

He was taken to Hastings Hospital after reporting he felt unwell which is when he escaped from custody.

He was located and arrested in Auckland, and sentenced to two and a half years in prison for charges relating to the possession for supply of methamphetamine, possession of cannabis as well as driving while suspended and escaping custody.

Both vehicles were purchased with money acquired from selling illicit drugs, one of which he registered in his wife’s name in an attempt to separate himself from the offending.

“This is another example of Police successfully targeting organised crime through both criminal and civil court jurisdictions,” Detective Sergeant Alex Macdonald says.

“This will have a direct impact on financial gain, which is one of the primary underlying reasons that organised crime exists.”

Organised crime and gangs cause serious harm to our communities.

Police will continue to work to strip organised crime groups and their associates of their wealth earned from criminal activity.

Police urge businesses to be mindful when accepting significant cash payments from gang members.

“At best you are assisting people who are bring great harm into the community, and are potentially participating in a money laundering transaction that you or your business may be criminally liable for,” Detective Sergeant Macdonald says.

The Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act 2009 allows Police to restrain and forfeit assets acquired or derived from the proceeds of crime.

Once forfeited to the Crown, proceeds will be used for a number of things, such as projects aimed at reducing methamphetamine harm in our community.

