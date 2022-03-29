Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Over $80,000 Of Assets And Cash Forfeited

Tuesday, 29 March 2022, 6:26 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Attributed to Detective Sergeant Alex Macdonald.

The Napier High Court has ordered the forfeiture over $80,000 of assets and cash of a senior Hawke’s Bay Mongrel Mob member, dealing another significant blow to organised crime in the region.

Over the past two years, Police Asset Recovery Unit has restrained over $6.6 million worth of property and cash from Mongrel Mob members in the Hawke’s Bay region.

This includes assets restrained from senior members of differing chapters.

The latest order issued by the Napier High Court, comes after a long running investigation by the Police Asset Recovery Unit into the activities of Mongrel Mob Notorious member Tui Miller.

Two vehicles worth around $50,000 each and $10,000 cash were forfeited.

Miller was arrested in 2019 following a vehicle stop in Havelock North where the cash and around 50 grams of methamphetamine worth around $14,000 were located.

He was taken to Hastings Hospital after reporting he felt unwell which is when he escaped from custody.

He was located and arrested in Auckland, and sentenced to two and a half years in prison for charges relating to the possession for supply of methamphetamine, possession of cannabis as well as driving while suspended and escaping custody.

Both vehicles were purchased with money acquired from selling illicit drugs, one of which he registered in his wife’s name in an attempt to separate himself from the offending.

“This is another example of Police successfully targeting organised crime through both criminal and civil court jurisdictions,” Detective Sergeant Alex Macdonald says.

“This will have a direct impact on financial gain, which is one of the primary underlying reasons that organised crime exists.” 

Organised crime and gangs cause serious harm to our communities.

Police will continue to work to strip organised crime groups and their associates of their wealth earned from criminal activity.

Police urge businesses to be mindful when accepting significant cash payments from gang members.

“At best you are assisting people who are bring great harm into the community, and are potentially participating in a money laundering transaction that you or your business may be criminally liable for,” Detective Sergeant Macdonald says.

The Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act 2009 allows Police to restrain and forfeit assets acquired or derived from the proceeds of crime.

Once forfeited to the Crown, proceeds will be used for a number of things, such as projects aimed at reducing methamphetamine harm in our community.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Oscars, And How An Iran Deal Could Mean Cheaper Petrol


Uh oh. In an embarrassing case of counting chickens prematurely, the government had sent a delegation to Hollywood to capitalise on the expected Oscar coronation of The Power of the Dog. In the end, the film got only one win – Jane Campion as Best Director - from its twelve nominations. Could be wrong, but I think that makes it the first film since The Graduate ( 55 years ago!) to take home the Best Director award and nothing else. In fact, considering how Dune cleaned up the technical awards, Campion was possibly fortunate that the Academy had, in its infinite wisdom, chosen to exclude Dune director Denis Villeneuve from the Best Director category...
More>>



 
 


Government: A Major Step Towards A Fairer System For New Zealand Workers
The Government has taken another step today on its pre-election commitment to lift incomes and improve working conditions of everyday kiwis with the introduction of the Fair Pay Agreements Bill to Parliament... More>>

ALSO:

Ombudsman: Ministry Acted Unreasonably Over Consultation On Erebus Memorial Site
The Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier says Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage acted unreasonably by not consulting more widely before forming a preference for a location for the proposed National Erebus Memorial in Auckland... More>>



ACT: Proposes Referendum On Co-governance
This election, ACT will be campaigning for a referendum on co-governance,” says ACT Leader David Seymour. “ACT proposes that the next Government pass legislation defining the Principles of the Treaty, in particularly their effect on democratic institutions... More>>


Labour: Louisa Wall Resigns From Parliament National Louisa Wall has today confirmed her intention to resign from parliament, drawing to a close a significant 14 year parliamentary term. First elected in 2008 as a Labour List MP, she also held the seat of Manurewa from 2011 to 2020... More>>


Gisborne: Prime Minister Visits Ravaged Coast
The Prime Minister visited some of the worst-hit areas of the region to see for herself the damage and talk to those affected. With her was fiancé Clarke Gayford, Minister for Emergency Management Kiri Allan, Tairāwhiti Civil Defence group controller David Wilson... More>>



Government: Plan To Lift Student Achievement In Maths And Literacy
The Government has a plan to improve how and what our kids are learning at school, Education and Associate Education Ministers Chris Hipkins, Jan Tinetti and Kelvin Davis announced today... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 