Save The Children Says ‘Small Lifts’ In Core Benefits Won't Be Enough

Save the Children is gravely concerned that Kiwi children are not having their basic rights met after economic modelling released today by the Fairer Futures Coalition shows benefit levels falling "well short" of covering the basic costs of living - even with the increase in core benefits.

Advocacy and Research Director Jacqui Southey says while the child rights organisation is supportive of the lift in core benefits that will come into force later this week (April 1), these "small lifts" will not cover the steep rise in our current cost of living.

"Economic modelling on adequate benefit levels released today by the Fairer Futures Coalition clearly shows that even with the new increase, benefit levels fall well short of covering the basic cost of living.

"It is essential that every New Zealander can attain their right to a decent standard of living and incomes levels are critical to achieving this. Families on the lowest incomes are so stretched they do not have the luxury of cost cutting to make ends meet.

"The grim reality is many families are continuing to try to make do without life’s essentials such as healthy food, warm homes or access to health care. These necessities are the right of every child under the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and we urge the Government to commit to further income support for individuals and whānau reliant on welfare support."

