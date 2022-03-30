Update: Search Continues For Missing Tramper, Fiordland

29 March

Searchers have completed a second day combing challenging terrain in Milford

Sound for a tramper reported overdue shortly after midnight on Monday.

There is still no sign of the missing man, whose intention had been to

climb Devil's Armchair near the northern end of the Milford Track.

Access to the search areas has been difficult and searchers have encountered

challenging terrain, including the steep rock faces, dense bush and

moss-covered boulders that are characteristic of the Fiordland region.

Along with Police Search and Rescue and LandSAR personnel, specialist Alpine

Cliff Rescue (ACR) teams from Queenstown and Wanaka searched the route that

it’s believed the man intended taking. Another specialist team skilled in

Canyoning searched other areas of interest, including gorge and river areas.

The air search continued through the day.

Additional search and rescue personnel and volunteers from Dunedin and the

local region will be joining the search on Wednesday morning.

