Update: Search Continues For Missing Tramper, Fiordland
Wednesday, 30 March 2022, 6:50 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
29 March
Searchers have completed a second day
combing challenging terrain in Milford
Sound for a
tramper reported overdue shortly after midnight on
Monday.
There is still no sign of the missing man,
whose intention had been to
climb Devil's Armchair near
the northern end of the Milford Track.
Access to the
search areas has been difficult and searchers have
encountered
challenging terrain, including the steep rock
faces, dense bush and
moss-covered boulders that are
characteristic of the Fiordland region.
Along with
Police Search and Rescue and LandSAR personnel, specialist
Alpine
Cliff Rescue (ACR) teams from Queenstown and
Wanaka searched the route that
it’s believed the man
intended taking. Another specialist team skilled
in
Canyoning searched other areas of interest, including
gorge and river areas.
The air search continued through
the day.
Additional search and rescue personnel and
volunteers from Dunedin and the
local region will be
joining the search on Wednesday
morning.
