Animal Justice Auckland: Auckland Mayoral Candidate Announced

Animal Justice Auckland (AJA) has announced Dr Michael Morris as its candidate for the 2022 Auckland Mayoralty election. Further council candidates will be announced in due course.

AJA is standing on a platform of Justice to animals, Justice to the Environment, and Justice to Humans. These policies include:

· No rodeos or similar animal abuse spectacles on council land

· Better provision for dogs and their guardians throughout the region

· Humane treatment of unwanted wild animals

· An end to purchasing captive zoo animals for entertainment

· Auckland to adopt the C40 Cities proposals in reducing food waste

· Protection of Auckland's iconic trees

· Free public transport

Dr Morris has worked as a government policy adviser, a research scientist on animal and environmental studies, a university lecturer in environmental management, and as an animal advocate. He is well placed to make a positive contribution to achieving justice for all living beings in Tāmaki Makaurau.

