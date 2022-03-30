Animal Justice Auckland: Auckland Mayoral Candidate Announced
Wednesday, 30 March 2022, 6:57 am
Press Release: Animal Justice Auckland
Animal Justice Auckland (AJA) has announced Dr Michael
Morris as its candidate for the 2022 Auckland Mayoralty
election. Further council candidates will be announced in
due course.
AJA is standing on a platform of Justice
to animals, Justice to the Environment, and Justice to
Humans. These policies include:
· No rodeos or
similar animal abuse spectacles on council land
·
Better provision for dogs and their guardians throughout the
region
· Humane treatment of unwanted wild
animals
· An end to purchasing captive zoo animals
for entertainment
· Auckland to adopt the C40 Cities
proposals in reducing food waste
· Protection of
Auckland's iconic trees
· Free public
transport
Dr Morris has worked as a government policy
adviser, a research scientist on animal and environmental
studies, a university lecturer in environmental management,
and as an animal advocate. He is well placed to make a
positive contribution to achieving justice for all living
beings in Tāmaki
Makaurau.
