Zero-tolerance Approach Nets Results

A significant gathering of illegal street racers was met with a significant Police response, in a major operation undertaken in Waikato District on March 25 and 26.

Police intelligence had identified that a significant event involving hundreds of illegal street racers was being planned in the Waikato over two nights. Police responded by deploying additional staff to the area, focused on preventing offending and anti-social behaviour of illegal street racers.

More than 50 staff from Waikato, Bay of Plenty and Counties Manukau districts participated in the operation acting on this intelligence, Waikato Road Policing Manager Inspector Jeff Penno said.

“The intel proved to be accurate and the Saturday evening saw approximately 500 cars converge on Hamilton City.

“As always, the vast majority are vehicle enthusiasts and don't cause any real concerns or break the law, but these gatherings seem to encourage factions within these groups who undertake reckless and illegal acts that put other road users and themselves at risk and cause significant damage to roading infrastructure.”

“Police took a zero-tolerance approach, focusing not only on dangerous and illegal driving, but also driver compliance with driver licence conditions and vehicle safety standards. More than 200 infringement notices issued over the two nights.”

Police impounded nine vehicles for sustained loss of traction offending and licencing offences, and numerous vehicles were ordered off the road with significant vehicle faults. There were also four people charged with driving with excess breath alcohol.

Waikato Police are aware of the public concerns and the disturbance this type of illegal behaviour causes those who are travelling on the roads and who live in surrounding areas. We continue to deploy an array of tactics to tackle this issue, both overtly and covertly.

More than 70 vehicles have been impounded by Waikato Police is the past 12 months as a result of police following up on information provided from the public, or CCTV footage supplied.

“Unfortunately the public don't always see us doing this work, but we invest heavily in holding drivers to account when the evidence is available” Mr Penno said.

Further operations are planned, building on the success of these latest actions.



