Council Removes Vaccine Pass Requirement For Kāpiti Coast Residents
Wednesday, 30 March 2022, 10:05 am
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council
Kāpiti Coast District Council has today confirmed that
the requirement to show a Vaccine Pass on entry to its
community facilities will be removed from 11.59pm, Monday 4
April.
Chief Executive Wayne Maxwell says this
wasn’t a decision that the Council’s Senior Leadership
Team took lightly as Omicron is circulating in our community
and it is possible that we may see a new
variant.
“Other measures under the red traffic light
setting will remain in place across all Council facilities
and we continue to ask visitors to mask up, be patient and
kind, and to stay away from our facilities if they are
sick,” Mr Maxwell says.
“These continue to be
tricky times and our Council team is committed to doing what
we can to keep our staff and community safe, and our
services operational. However, it is possible that we may
need to adjust our services as we continue to have staff
isolating at home and head into the winter months. Please
keep an eye on our website www.kapiticoast.govt.nz
for service
updates.
