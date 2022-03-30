Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Heart Of Havelock Upgrade Nearing Completion

Wednesday, 30 March 2022, 10:36 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Improvements to Neil Street and the Domain in the centre of Havelock are almost finished.

The Neil Street upgrade has created a more user-friendly area for residents and visitors

The $1.1M makeover has seen the creation of a new pocket park, replacement of retaining walls, new road surfacing to Neil Street, improved pedestrian access to the Domain, landscaping, upgrades to stormwater and watermain services, and sealing the Havelock Domain Pavilion car park and access way to residential properties.

At the same time the Domain, Havelock’s community hub, will benefit from several upgrades programmed to coincide with the Neil Street project. This will include resurfacing the tennis and netball courts and a new skate pump track.

Sounds Ward Councillor Barbara Faulls says the project has been significant for Havelock as the community has been asking for these improvements for some time. “It’s fantastic to see all of the work come to fruition and the space become more useable by the clubs and residents. It’s almost unrecognisable,” Clr Faulls said.

Projects and Contracts Manager Maighan Watson agrees, saying it is the fulfilment of a long-held desire of the Havelock community to see this area improved for the benefit of residents and visitors.

“There has been a huge amount of work involved to see this project come together,” Ms Watson said. The project was delivered by Crafar Crouch Construction.

“It’s a great example of collaboration across a number of areas of Council. Marlborough Roads, Parks and Open Spaces, the Small Townships Programme and Assets and Services have all contributed,” Ms Watson said.

“The final parts of this project are coming together now with the pocket park construction and planting of the new garden beds. The project was due to be completed by late 2021 but was impacted by Covid-19 and the 2021 storm event - many contractors had to be relocated elsewhere.”

“However, the result is worth the wait. The infrastructure that has gone in will make a big difference to this part of the town which has traditionally had issues with stormwater in significant rain events,” she said.

Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
