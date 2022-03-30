Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Bonus Ticket Wins Wellington Lotto Player $1 Million

Wednesday, 30 March 2022, 10:50 am
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

A Wellington woman can’t believe her luck after discovering she had won $1 million with Lotto First Division – and it was all thanks to a Bonus Ticket.

The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, didn’t think much of it when she won a Bonus Ticket last week – never imagining it would see her become a millionaire.

“My partner had reminded me to grab a ticket because Powerball was getting pretty big – and while I didn’t scoop Powerball, I did win a Bonus Ticket which I thought was pretty good. After all, it meant I was in with another chance,” said the woman.

It wasn’t until Thursday evening when the couple were at the supermarket that the woman realised just how lucky her Bonus Ticket had become.

“As we were leaving the supermarket we stopped by the Lotto counter as I had a couple of tickets from a while back that I’d been carrying around in my purse,” said the woman.

“I handed them to the lady at the Lotto counter and while she was checking them, I thought I might as well check my Bonus Ticket at the same time – so flicked open the Lotto NZ app to see if I’d had any luck.

“I was standing at the Lotto counter when I saw I had six numbers circled off on one line of my Bonus Ticket – and then the winning tune played on my phone. I stood there staring at my phone thinking, ‘surely that’s a winner?’” laughed the woman.

Realising something a bit unusual had happened, the woman’s partner came over to see what was going on.

“I looked over and noticed my partner had a huge smile on her face – that’s when she showed me her phone and I saw ‘$1 million winner’ on the screen. We were both in shock and had no idea what to do,” said the woman’s partner.

But it didn’t take long for reality to sink in for the lucky couple.

“The Lotto lady saw we were a bit rattled and was so incredibly helpful – she took one look at the screen on my phone and said, ‘Congratulations! Let’s get you two sorted!’, then helped us get the online prize claim form filled in,” laughed the woman.

The couple then headed home and had a special evening planning what they would like to do with their winnings.

“When I woke up the next morning the first thing my partner said to me was, ‘how does it feel waking up next to a millionaire, babe?’” laughed the man. “I’ll be honest, it was a pretty incredible feeling.”

The couple is looking forward to using their winnings to purchase their first home and set themselves up for the future.

The $1 million winning Lotto First Division ticket was sold on MyLotto for the draw on Wednesday 23 March.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Lotto New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Oscars, And How An Iran Deal Could Mean Cheaper Petrol


Uh oh. In an embarrassing case of counting chickens prematurely, the government had sent a delegation to Hollywood to capitalise on the expected Oscar coronation of The Power of the Dog. In the end, the film got only one win – Jane Campion as Best Director - from its twelve nominations. Could be wrong, but I think that makes it the first film since The Graduate ( 55 years ago!) to take home the Best Director award and nothing else. In fact, considering how Dune cleaned up the technical awards, Campion was possibly fortunate that the Academy had, in its infinite wisdom, chosen to exclude Dune director Denis Villeneuve from the Best Director category...
More>>



 
 


Government: A Major Step Towards A Fairer System For New Zealand Workers
The Government has taken another step today on its pre-election commitment to lift incomes and improve working conditions of everyday kiwis with the introduction of the Fair Pay Agreements Bill to Parliament... More>>

ALSO:

Ombudsman: Ministry Acted Unreasonably Over Consultation On Erebus Memorial Site
The Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier says Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage acted unreasonably by not consulting more widely before forming a preference for a location for the proposed National Erebus Memorial in Auckland... More>>



ACT: Proposes Referendum On Co-governance
This election, ACT will be campaigning for a referendum on co-governance,” says ACT Leader David Seymour. “ACT proposes that the next Government pass legislation defining the Principles of the Treaty, in particularly their effect on democratic institutions... More>>


Labour: Louisa Wall Resigns From Parliament National Louisa Wall has today confirmed her intention to resign from parliament, drawing to a close a significant 14 year parliamentary term. First elected in 2008 as a Labour List MP, she also held the seat of Manurewa from 2011 to 2020... More>>


Gisborne: Prime Minister Visits Ravaged Coast
The Prime Minister visited some of the worst-hit areas of the region to see for herself the damage and talk to those affected. With her was fiancé Clarke Gayford, Minister for Emergency Management Kiri Allan, Tairāwhiti Civil Defence group controller David Wilson... More>>



Government: Plan To Lift Student Achievement In Maths And Literacy
The Government has a plan to improve how and what our kids are learning at school, Education and Associate Education Ministers Chris Hipkins, Jan Tinetti and Kelvin Davis announced today... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 