Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council To Consider Tōmoana Showgrounds Purchase Proposal

Wednesday, 30 March 2022, 11:39 am
Press Release: Hastings District Council

A proposal to purchase the Tōmoana Showgrounds will be considered by Hastings District councillors tomorrow [Thursday, March 31], as part of their deliberations ahead of adopting the 2022/23 draft annual plan.

Council and the Hawke’s Bay A&P Society are negotiating a conditional agreement for Council to purchase the site for $7.5 million. This is conditional on both parties agreeing to proceed with the purchase, and Council's decision will be made following comprehensive public consultation to gauge support for the purchase.

Should the purchase of the 43ha property go ahead, Council would have it declared a reserve under the Reserves Act, which would protect it from urban development.

The name, Tōmoana Showgrounds, would remain.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said this was a new addition to the draft annual plan which came about due to the A&P Society seeking to sell the site after having owned it for more than 100 years.

“The beautiful Tōmoana Showgrounds is the entranceway to our city, it is a special place that holds significant heritage, cultural and community value. The showgrounds are cherished by our residents, which means we are giving the proposal serious consideration.

“Council will gauge the level of community support through our draft Annual Plan submissions process before making a final decision about purchasing it.”

The showgrounds host a range of important events on the Hastings and wider Hawke’s Bay calendar, including Horse of the Year, the A&P Show and the weekly Farmers’ Market.

Under Council ownership, it is proposed these activities would continue, with the opportunity for new and different types of events to be held in the future. The change of ownership would also allow the community to use this green space, in the same way they use other Council parks and reserves.

MORE…

With General Purpose Reserve-Recreation status, no housing or other significant commercial activity could be developed on the site. It would potentially be managed by a Trust; a similar operational structure to the Council-owned Mitre10 Regional Sports Park.

The proposal is a major part of this year’s draft Annual Plan, which has forecast an overall rate increase for the 2022/23 financial year of 6.4 per cent, in line with that previously forecasted in the Long Term Plan.

If the showgrounds purchase were approved, that increase would be 6.6 per cent in the 2022/23 financial year, and would add a further 0.15 per cent in the 2023/24 financial year.

The Council meeting to adopt the draft annual plan is being held on Thursday, March 31, with any decisions on this and other matters incorporated into the consultation document that will be open for submissions from April 2 to May 16.

 

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Hastings District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Oscars, And How An Iran Deal Could Mean Cheaper Petrol


Uh oh. In an embarrassing case of counting chickens prematurely, the government had sent a delegation to Hollywood to capitalise on the expected Oscar coronation of The Power of the Dog. In the end, the film got only one win – Jane Campion as Best Director - from its twelve nominations. Could be wrong, but I think that makes it the first film since The Graduate ( 55 years ago!) to take home the Best Director award and nothing else. In fact, considering how Dune cleaned up the technical awards, Campion was possibly fortunate that the Academy had, in its infinite wisdom, chosen to exclude Dune director Denis Villeneuve from the Best Director category...
More>>



 
 


Government: A Major Step Towards A Fairer System For New Zealand Workers
The Government has taken another step today on its pre-election commitment to lift incomes and improve working conditions of everyday kiwis with the introduction of the Fair Pay Agreements Bill to Parliament... More>>

ALSO:

Ombudsman: Ministry Acted Unreasonably Over Consultation On Erebus Memorial Site
The Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier says Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage acted unreasonably by not consulting more widely before forming a preference for a location for the proposed National Erebus Memorial in Auckland... More>>



ACT: Proposes Referendum On Co-governance
This election, ACT will be campaigning for a referendum on co-governance,” says ACT Leader David Seymour. “ACT proposes that the next Government pass legislation defining the Principles of the Treaty, in particularly their effect on democratic institutions... More>>


Labour: Louisa Wall Resigns From Parliament National Louisa Wall has today confirmed her intention to resign from parliament, drawing to a close a significant 14 year parliamentary term. First elected in 2008 as a Labour List MP, she also held the seat of Manurewa from 2011 to 2020... More>>


Gisborne: Prime Minister Visits Ravaged Coast
The Prime Minister visited some of the worst-hit areas of the region to see for herself the damage and talk to those affected. With her was fiancé Clarke Gayford, Minister for Emergency Management Kiri Allan, Tairāwhiti Civil Defence group controller David Wilson... More>>



Government: Plan To Lift Student Achievement In Maths And Literacy
The Government has a plan to improve how and what our kids are learning at school, Education and Associate Education Ministers Chris Hipkins, Jan Tinetti and Kelvin Davis announced today... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 