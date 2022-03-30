Americas Cup Loss – Council Leadership At Fault
Wednesday, 30 March 2022, 3:39 pm
Press Release: Wayne Brown
“Millions of dollars have now been wasted by Auckland
Council lack of commercial leadership and saavy.” says
Wayne Brown, Candidate for Auckland Mayor.
“The
Americas Cup leaving Auckland for Barcelona is a prime
example of the failing of management at Auckland
Council.
“Why didn’t the city leadership insist on
commercial clauses to keep the event in
Auckland?”
Aucklanders were keen to see this
international event which showcases our beautiful Waitemata
Harbour and Hauraki Gulf. But they needed to see real
benefit for their investment.
“Auckland Council
managers agreed to give $113m and a rent free waterfront
base to an operator and let them dictate
terms.
“Grant Dalton has been proven able to exploit
the goodwill of a city - with no consequences.
“Our
Council and various council controlled organisations lost
control of the event through inadequate commercial
capability.”
“We need to stop wasting money on
projects that don’t deliver any benefits for the
ratepayers.”
“We need to fix Auckland so things
like this can’t happen.” Say Mr
Brown.
