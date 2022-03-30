Have you seen Kamel Niu?

Police are appealing for the public’s assistance in locating Kamel Niu.

The 15-year-old was reported missing early this morning, having been last

seen leaving his Māngere East home on Tuesday evening.

Police have been making enquiries to locate Kamel and we are concerned for

his wellbeing.

If you see Kamel, please contact Police immediately.

People can also contact 105 quoting the file number 220330/7576 if they have

additional information on his whereabouts.



© Scoop Media

