Power Of The Picton Community Needed For Powerhouse Reserve Rethink

Wednesday, 30 March 2022, 5:50 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

A bird’s eye view of the Powerhouse Reserve in Picton.

Community input will be sought, and a new Trust established to oversee a high-profile site on Wairau Road in Picton.

Council leased the Picton Powerhouse Maritime Heritage Reserve to the Picton Seaport Trust in 1994.

“Picton Seaport Trust Manager Carey White has done a magnificent job of developing the buildings, but the Trust is now in abeyance and Carey is no longer in Picton,” Manager Economic, Community and Support Services Dean Heiford told Council’s Assets and Services Committee recently.

“With the Picton Seaport Trust being defunct the assets and site revert to Council as the landowner,” Mr Heiford said. He confirmed there were several community organisations who would like to sublease parts of the site for their operations.

“There is considerable community interest in this site and Council needs to ensure we get the right structure in place. It could be a community hub for a number of these groups to operate from,” he said.

Assets and Services Committee Chair Councillor Nadine Taylor says the site is an important one for Picton.

“This is a large facility with a lot of potential. It makes sense for Council to take it back under its auspices for a period to allow the establishment of a new Trust with a new vision for this high-profile site,” she said.

Clr Taylor and Council staff have begun working with the Picton community to understand the value the site has, the willingness of other people to be involved in a Trust to operate the site, and potential future uses of the area and buildings.

“The current Picton Seaport Trust deed and consent needs to be modernised to enable a wider use of the site and buildings for community-based organisations and events,” Clr Taylor said.

Council will take over the management of the Powerhouse Reserve buildings and amenities until a new trust is formed, a new resource consent is approved, and a new lease is agreed with a suitable legal entity.

“We are hoping the Waitohi Picton community will put their power of thought into what this site could be used for, as part of a rethink and reinvigoration of the Powerhouse Reserve,” Clr Taylor said.

