UPDATE - Name Release, Fatal Crash, Upper Moutere

Police can now name the person who died in a crash in Upper Moutere on Tuesday, 22 March.

He was Mark Richard Wedekind, 59, of Motueka.

Police were called to the three-vehicle crash, near the intersection of Gardner Valley Road and the Coastal Highway at around 3:50pm.

Sadly, Mr Wedekind died at the scene.

Police extend their condolences to his family and friends.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

© Scoop Media

