UPDATE - Name Release, Fatal Crash, Upper Moutere
Wednesday, 30 March 2022, 5:57 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now name the person who died in a crash in
Upper Moutere on Tuesday, 22 March.
He was Mark
Richard Wedekind, 59, of Motueka.
Police were called
to the three-vehicle crash, near the intersection of Gardner
Valley Road and the Coastal Highway at around
3:50pm.
Sadly, Mr Wedekind died at the
scene.
Police extend their condolences to his family
and friends.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the
crash are
ongoing.
© Scoop Media
