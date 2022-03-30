Fatality Following Incident On Rural Property - Te Puke, Western Bay Of Plenty

Police can confirm that a person has died following an incident at a rural property on Number 3 Road, Te Puke.

The incident was reported to Police at 1.40pm.

Emergency services attended but sadly, the person has died at the scene.

Police are making enquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the Coroner, who will release their finding in due course.

