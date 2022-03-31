Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council Votes To Remove My Vaccine Pass Requirements From Facilities

Thursday, 31 March 2022, 9:59 am
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council

Last night Council decided to remove the My Vaccine Pass requirements for public facilities with immediate effect.

Mayor Bernie Wanden said, “that even though the change to the My Vaccine Pass guidelines set by Government is not going to change until 11.59pm on Monday April 4 it was felt by the majority of Council that our restrictions could be lifted immediately.”

Mayor Bernie continued “that when we implemented the My Vaccine Pass requirement for Council facilities it was always intended to be an interim measure and I am pleased that we are now able to dispense with the My Vaccine Pass requirements.

We are though, very conscious that we are still in the midst of a highly infectious Omicron outbreak and Horowhenua has not been immune to this, but there is some comfort in the fact that the majority of us are fully vaccinated.

We could be in a vastly different position if our vaccination rates were not at a level that suggests that most of those getting the virus are seeing only mild to moderate symptoms.

There is absolutely no doubt that being vaccinated and boosted significantly reduces the severity of symptoms and the risk of needing hospital care. We must continue to be vigilant in our hygiene standards and continue to wear masks while inside.

I want to take this opportunity to thank our health professionals and pharmacies, Raukawa Whānau Ora, Muaūpoko Tribal Authority and MidCentral DHB for their sterling efforts. I’d also like to thank every one of you for looking after one another. The compassion and resilience our community has fills me with great pride.”

Council websites and social media will be updated to reflect these changes over the coming days.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Horowhenua District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Oscars, And How An Iran Deal Could Mean Cheaper Petrol


Uh oh. In an embarrassing case of counting chickens prematurely, the government had sent a delegation to Hollywood to capitalise on the expected Oscar coronation of The Power of the Dog. In the end, the film got only one win – Jane Campion as Best Director - from its twelve nominations. Could be wrong, but I think that makes it the first film since The Graduate ( 55 years ago!) to take home the Best Director award and nothing else. In fact, considering how Dune cleaned up the technical awards, Campion was possibly fortunate that the Academy had, in its infinite wisdom, chosen to exclude Dune director Denis Villeneuve from the Best Director category...
More>>



 
 


Wellington.Scoop: Transmission Gully Opens
Transmission Gully was officially opened this morning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by the Prime Minister, MPs and mayors. But the public will not get to drive on it until tomorrow... More>>


Government: A Major Step Towards A Fairer System For New Zealand Workers
The Government has taken another step today on its pre-election commitment to lift incomes and improve working conditions of everyday kiwis with the introduction of the Fair Pay Agreements Bill to Parliament... More>>

ALSO:

Ombudsman: Ministry Acted Unreasonably Over Consultation On Erebus Memorial Site
The Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier says Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage acted unreasonably by not consulting more widely before forming a preference for a location for the proposed National Erebus Memorial in Auckland... More>>


Labour: Louisa Wall Resigns From Parliament National Louisa Wall has today confirmed her intention to resign from parliament, drawing to a close a significant 14 year parliamentary term. First elected in 2008 as a Labour List MP, she also held the seat of Manurewa from 2011 to 2020... More>>


Gisborne: Prime Minister Visits Ravaged Coast
The Prime Minister visited some of the worst-hit areas of the region to see for herself the damage and talk to those affected. With her was fiancé Clarke Gayford, Minister for Emergency Management Kiri Allan, Tairāwhiti Civil Defence group controller David Wilson... More>>



Government: Plan To Lift Student Achievement In Maths And Literacy
The Government has a plan to improve how and what our kids are learning at school, Education and Associate Education Ministers Chris Hipkins, Jan Tinetti and Kelvin Davis announced today... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 