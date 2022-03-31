Police acknowledge IPCA findings into use of force
Thursday, 31 March 2022, 10:11 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Superintendent Karyn Malthus, Auckland City District
Commander:
Police acknowledge the findings of an
Independent Police Conduct Authority
report into the use
of force during an arrest in Auckland last year.
Just
after midnight on 21 June 2020, Police came across a man
spray-painting
on a wall in Hopetoun Street, Auckland
City. When officers stopped to speak
to the man, he ran
off but was quickly apprehended.
The IPCA agreed it was
reasonable for Police to apprehend the offender and
bring
him to the ground in order to make an arrest.
The
offender, who officers believed was holding a weapon,
struggled against
Police, who then used force to
successfully put the man in custody. This was
a volatile
and dynamic situation.
However, the IPCA says the use of
force following the arrest were
disproportionate to the
risk posed by the man and was deemed excessive.
The IPCA
also found that Police responded appropriately in providing
the man
with medical care for his injuries, and there was
no evidence the officers
profiled him or used excessive
force because of his ethnicity.
The officers involved
remain members of NZ
Police.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
Uh oh. In an embarrassing case of counting chickens prematurely, the government had sent a delegation to Hollywood to capitalise on the expected Oscar coronation of The Power of the Dog. In the end, the film got only one win – Jane Campion as Best Director - from its twelve nominations. Could be wrong, but I think that makes it the first film since The Graduate ( 55 years ago!) to take home the Best Director award and nothing else. In fact, considering how Dune cleaned up the technical awards, Campion was possibly fortunate that the Academy had, in its infinite wisdom, chosen to exclude Dune director Denis Villeneuve from the Best Director category... More>>