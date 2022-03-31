Last Chance To Participate In Recycling Crate Trial

Calling all recyclers from the windy streets of Blenheim and Picton.

Council needs your help to trial modified recycling crates that might stop our recycling from being carried away by the wind.

Solid Waste Manager Alec McNeil says the trial involves using two different crate options for one week each and completing a survey over the phone after using each one.

“The first option is a crate that has been fitted with a net and the second is a liner that fits inside the crate and then ties shut,” he said.

Feedback from the trial will be used to inform Council and potential recycling contractors on improvements to the current recycling crate.

Trial entries close on Friday 8 April 2022.

To sign up go to:

https://www.marlborough.govt.nz/services/recycling-and-resource-recovery/rubbish-and-recycling-projects/recycling-crate-trial?ed-step=1

© Scoop Media

