Last Chance To Participate In Recycling Crate Trial
Thursday, 31 March 2022, 10:45 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council
Calling all recyclers from the windy streets of Blenheim
and Picton.
Council needs your help to trial modified
recycling crates that might stop our recycling from being
carried away by the wind.
Solid Waste Manager Alec
McNeil says the trial involves using two different crate
options for one week each and completing a survey over the
phone after using each one.
“The first option is a
crate that has been fitted with a net and the second is a
liner that fits inside the crate and then ties shut,” he
said.
Feedback from the trial will be used to inform
Council and potential recycling contractors on improvements
to the current recycling crate.
Trial entries close on
Friday 8 April 2022.
To sign up go to:
https://www.marlborough.govt.nz/services/recycling-and-resource-recovery/rubbish-and-recycling-projects/recycling-crate-trial?ed-step=1
