Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Regional Council Set To Consult On Leadership Of Coastal Strategy

Thursday, 31 March 2022, 11:02 am
Press Release: Hawkes Bay Regional Council

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council is set to consult on taking the lead role in the coastal hazard strategy, which has the support of Hastings District and Napier City councils.

This step towards consultation brings the Clifton to Tangoio Coastal Hazard Strategy 2120 closer to implementation, says Regional Council chair Rick Barker.

“Hawke’s Bay Regional Council is taking a leadership position on climate change with this step to consult on including the strategy in our Long Term Plan,” says Regional Council chair Rick Barker.

“We’ve worked collaboratively with Napier City and Hastings District councils and mana whenua over the last decade to build this strategy. It looks at different ways of managing coastal hazards like erosion and inundation on the coast between Clifton and Tangoio over the next 100 years. We will continue to work openly and collaboratively if the community supports our proposal to push this project forward.”

This move to consult follows a recent report which found that the Regional Council is the best placed local government entity in Hawke’s Bay to collect rates and lead the work of the strategy.

“Currently we have all three councils responsible for different aspects of the coast between Clifton to Tangoio, creating a complex decision-making process. Past experience has demonstrated that this isn't the best process, and we’ve heard from rate payers expressing their frustration with this.

“The proposal we will be consulting on is to ensure a single decision-making process for each area and each set of affected ratepayers. This may seem obvious to ratepayers, but because Hawkes Bay is leading the development of policy and processes for managing coastal hazards, these inevitably challenging issues have to be dealt with.”

Regional Councillor and Joint Committee Chair Jerf van Beek says the consultation will give the Regional Council insight into the community’s views.

“It’s great to have the support of Napier City and Hastings District councils to take the lead on this strategy and work on managing coastal risks for our community.”

“We’re now looking forward to input from the community, and we want to hear different views from around the region about whether we should lead this work. This is a serious topic that impacts on people’s homes and livelihoods, and
we want to make sure we have the support of the community in taking on this role.”

Consultation will begin mid-year. Find out more about the strategy on our website.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Hawkes Bay Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Good Riddance To The America’s Cup


So the America’s Cup defence is off to Barcelona. Supposedly, if you could drill a hole through Auckland to the other side of the world, you’d come out near Seville, barely a two hour plane trip from Barcelona. Right now, quite a few yachting fans would probably like to put Grant Dalton and Emirates Team New Zealand ( ETNZ) into such a hole, and seal it off. The rest of us are just happy to be rid of the thing...
More>>



 
 


Wellington.Scoop: Transmission Gully Opens
Transmission Gully was officially opened this morning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by the Prime Minister, MPs and mayors. But the public will not get to drive on it until tomorrow... More>>


Government: A Major Step Towards A Fairer System For New Zealand Workers
The Government has taken another step today on its pre-election commitment to lift incomes and improve working conditions of everyday kiwis with the introduction of the Fair Pay Agreements Bill to Parliament... More>>

ALSO:

Ombudsman: Ministry Acted Unreasonably Over Consultation On Erebus Memorial Site
The Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier says Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage acted unreasonably by not consulting more widely before forming a preference for a location for the proposed National Erebus Memorial in Auckland... More>>


Labour: Louisa Wall Resigns From Parliament National Louisa Wall has today confirmed her intention to resign from parliament, drawing to a close a significant 14 year parliamentary term. First elected in 2008 as a Labour List MP, she also held the seat of Manurewa from 2011 to 2020... More>>


Gisborne: Prime Minister Visits Ravaged Coast
The Prime Minister visited some of the worst-hit areas of the region to see for herself the damage and talk to those affected. With her was fiancé Clarke Gayford, Minister for Emergency Management Kiri Allan, Tairāwhiti Civil Defence group controller David Wilson... More>>



Government: Plan To Lift Student Achievement In Maths And Literacy
The Government has a plan to improve how and what our kids are learning at school, Education and Associate Education Ministers Chris Hipkins, Jan Tinetti and Kelvin Davis announced today... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 