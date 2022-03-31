A Settled Spell For Most

31/03/2022

Covering period of Thursday 31st March - Sunday 3rd April

MetService is forecasting settled weather to last through the weekend for most, but a southerly change brings some cooler, wet weather to southern and eastern South Island regions during Friday.

A strong, cool southerly change makes its way north across the South Island this evening (Thursday) and during Friday. This feature is forecast to drag low cloud or fog and wet conditions up the eastern South Island before dawn, and into Wellington around midday before stalling and weakening across central Aotearoa. Residents in the South Island will have a cooler Friday as a result; Alexandra has a forecast high temperature of 25°C today (Thursday) compared to just 16°C on Friday. Other areas across the country will see a mix of sunshine and cloud to finish off the working week.

MetService meteorologist Ashlee Parkes continues; "Fog has disrupted traffic to Wellington Airport over the last 36 hours, and there is a chance that the southerly forecast around midday Friday will bring some more, so people are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecast on our website.”

“There is a chance of an Aurora Australis show across South Island skies during the early hours of Friday morning. Unfortunately for spectators most regions look to be cloudy with the southerly change. Low cloud across coastal Southland may clear early morning, while the west coast looks to remain clear.”

The wet weather will clear overnight Friday, resulting in a weekend of settled weather across the country. One or two showers are forecast across the North Island, otherwise areas of morning cloud or fog will clear to mainly fine afternoons.

Parkes continues “We have a busy weekend of cricket with the Black Caps ODI against the Netherlands in Hamilton on Saturday, and the Woman’s Cricket World Cup final in Christchurch on Sunday. The weather is looking superb for both games, with a forecast high temperature of 24°C in Hamilton on Saturday, and 19°C in Christchurch on Sunday”.

Daylight saving is also on Sunday, so don’t forget to put your clocks back an hour and enjoy the extra hour of sleep.

Looking ahead to early next week, unsettled weather is forecast across the country. People are advised to keep up to date with the latest MetService forecast on our website.

