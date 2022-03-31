Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

A Settled Spell For Most

Thursday, 31 March 2022, 12:28 pm
Press Release: MetService

31/03/2022
Covering period of Thursday 31st March - Sunday 3rd April

MetService is forecasting settled weather to last through the weekend for most, but a southerly change brings some cooler, wet weather to southern and eastern South Island regions during Friday.

A strong, cool southerly change makes its way north across the South Island this evening (Thursday) and during Friday. This feature is forecast to drag low cloud or fog and wet conditions up the eastern South Island before dawn, and into Wellington around midday before stalling and weakening across central Aotearoa. Residents in the South Island will have a cooler Friday as a result; Alexandra has a forecast high temperature of 25°C today (Thursday) compared to just 16°C on Friday. Other areas across the country will see a mix of sunshine and cloud to finish off the working week.

MetService meteorologist Ashlee Parkes continues; "Fog has disrupted traffic to Wellington Airport over the last 36 hours, and there is a chance that the southerly forecast around midday Friday will bring some more, so people are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecast on our website.”

“There is a chance of an Aurora Australis show across South Island skies during the early hours of Friday morning. Unfortunately for spectators most regions look to be cloudy with the southerly change. Low cloud across coastal Southland may clear early morning, while the west coast looks to remain clear.”

The wet weather will clear overnight Friday, resulting in a weekend of settled weather across the country. One or two showers are forecast across the North Island, otherwise areas of morning cloud or fog will clear to mainly fine afternoons.

Parkes continues “We have a busy weekend of cricket with the Black Caps ODI against the Netherlands in Hamilton on Saturday, and the Woman’s Cricket World Cup final in Christchurch on Sunday. The weather is looking superb for both games, with a forecast high temperature of 24°C in Hamilton on Saturday, and 19°C in Christchurch on Sunday”.

Daylight saving is also on Sunday, so don’t forget to put your clocks back an hour and enjoy the extra hour of sleep.

Looking ahead to early next week, unsettled weather is forecast across the country. People are advised to keep up to date with the latest MetService forecast on our website.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Good Riddance To The America’s Cup


So the America’s Cup defence is off to Barcelona. Supposedly, if you could drill a hole through Auckland to the other side of the world, you’d come out near Seville, barely a two hour plane trip from Barcelona. Right now, quite a few yachting fans would probably like to put Grant Dalton and Emirates Team New Zealand ( ETNZ) into such a hole, and seal it off. The rest of us are just happy to be rid of the thing...
More>>



 
 

Government: Delivers Income Increases For Over 1.4 Million New Zealanders
Government action to ease the pressure on low and middle income people and whānau will put more money in their pockets from 1 April. "We know the pandemic has been tough for many people and whānau... More>>

ALSO:



Wellington.Scoop: Transmission Gully Opens
Transmission Gully was officially opened this morning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by the Prime Minister, MPs and mayors. But the public will not get to drive on it until tomorrow... More>>



Government: A Major Step Towards A Fairer System For New Zealand Workers
The Government has taken another step today on its pre-election commitment to lift incomes and improve working conditions of everyday kiwis with the introduction of the Fair Pay Agreements Bill to Parliament... More>>

ALSO:





TradeMe: Rents Experience Largest Annual Increase Since July
The national median rent has experienced the largest annual increase in seven months, climbing 8.5 per cent or $45 to a record-breaking $575 per week, according to Trade Me’s latest February Rental Price Index... More>>


Labour: Louisa Wall Resigns From Parliament National Louisa Wall has today confirmed her intention to resign from parliament, drawing to a close a significant 14 year parliamentary term. First elected in 2008 as a Labour List MP, she also held the seat of Manurewa from 2011 to 2020... More>>


Gisborne: Prime Minister Visits Ravaged Coast
The Prime Minister visited some of the worst-hit areas of the region to see for herself the damage and talk to those affected. With her was fiancé Clarke Gayford, Minister for Emergency Management Kiri Allan, Tairāwhiti Civil Defence group controller David Wilson... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 