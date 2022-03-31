Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Massive Ecosanctuary Proposal Received By Greater Wellington

Thursday, 31 March 2022, 1:29 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council

Kākāpō are a step closer towards returning to Te Whanganui-a-Tara after Greater Wellington’s Environment Committee received the feasibility study for Puketahā - the Wainuiomata Ecosanctuary.

Rowi Kiwi and Hihi are other threatened manu māori (native birds) whose conservation status could be improved in the proposed 3,313-hectare sanctuary, if the government agrees to enclose it with a 29km predator proof fence.

Kākāpō were last seen in the North Island in 1905 near Wainuiomata, takiwā (territory) of Taranaki Whānui ki te Upoko o te Ika (Taranaki Whānui).

Taranaki Whānui Trust Chair Kara Puketapu-Dentice said his iwi is aware of the enormous commitment required to care for Kākāpō, should Ngāi Tahu allow the critically threatened manu to return from their takiwā in the South Island.

“The sanctuary cannot happen without permission and knowledge transfer from their kaitiaki (guardians),” Mr Puketapu-Dentice said.

“Taranaki Whānui will work alongside its partners, including Ngāi Tahu, to ensure the project upholds our kaitiaki responsibilities as mana whenua and enables the meaningful reconnection of our uri (descendants) to this special place.”

The study found that Puketahā would provide a much-needed mainland habitat for Kākāpō. Only about 200 of these unusual parrots remain, mostly on southern islands that are nearing capacity.

Once predator free, the study estimates Puketahā could sustain about 150 Kākāpō. Expanding their breeding programme close to an urban centre would lower costs and carbon emissions, while reducing the threat of inbreeding.

Study author Jim Lynch, the founder of Wellington’s highly successful Zealandia ecosanctuary, said the ngahere (forest) in Puketahā was ideal habitat for Kākāpō.

“Virgin forest of this kind is incredibly rare in Aotearoa. In Wainuiomata, we have an abundance of ancient rātā, miro, mataī, hīnau and tawa but most importantly rimu, which covers 85 percent of the site. Kākāpō require abundant rimu to trigger and sustain their breeding,” Mr Lynch said.

“The site is surrounded by accessible ridgetops making it well configured for fencing. Having 40,000 hectares of adjacent forest in the Remutaka Range is also an advantage, as it’s likely that many bird species will eventually migrate from the sanctuary.”

Department of Conservation (DOC) Director of Terrestrial Science Mark Fitzpatrick welcomed news the study had been received.

“Puketahā has the potential to contribute to the outcomes of Te Mana o te Taiao – the Aotearoa New Zealand Biodiversity Strategy,” Mr Fitzpatrick said.

“Wellington is ideally placed to support the sanctuary given its well-grounded regional networks whose membership includes the Predator Free Wellington programme, pro-active local government, government agencies with environmental briefs and the internationally acclaimed Zealandia.”

Environment committee chair Penny Gaylor said the ecosanctuary could add as much as $160 million to the community in its first ten years.

“It’s forecast to create 47 short term jobs and 16 permanent high-quality careers in a needy socio-economic area. We hope many of these positions are filled by mana whenua,” Cr Gaylor added.

“While the community supports the project, we know some are concerned that 10 hectares of forest will need to be cleared to construct the fence. If funding is approved, managing the biodiversity loss will be very important.”

The Environment Committee noted the importance to the proposal of the partnership between Taranaki Whānui, Greater Wellington as landowner and DOC. It also noted the proposal would require government funding in order to proceed.

The study indicates that approximately $42 million is required over 10-years to obtain resource consents, construct the fence and associated infrastructure, and eradicate pests.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Greater Wellington Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Good Riddance To The America’s Cup


So the America’s Cup defence is off to Barcelona. Supposedly, if you could drill a hole through Auckland to the other side of the world, you’d come out near Seville, barely a two hour plane trip from Barcelona. Right now, quite a few yachting fans would probably like to put Grant Dalton and Emirates Team New Zealand ( ETNZ) into such a hole, and seal it off. The rest of us are just happy to be rid of the thing...
More>>



 
 


Wellington.Scoop: Transmission Gully Opens
Transmission Gully was officially opened this morning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by the Prime Minister, MPs and mayors. But the public will not get to drive on it until tomorrow... More>>


Government: A Major Step Towards A Fairer System For New Zealand Workers
The Government has taken another step today on its pre-election commitment to lift incomes and improve working conditions of everyday kiwis with the introduction of the Fair Pay Agreements Bill to Parliament... More>>

ALSO:

Ombudsman: Ministry Acted Unreasonably Over Consultation On Erebus Memorial Site
The Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier says Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage acted unreasonably by not consulting more widely before forming a preference for a location for the proposed National Erebus Memorial in Auckland... More>>


Labour: Louisa Wall Resigns From Parliament National Louisa Wall has today confirmed her intention to resign from parliament, drawing to a close a significant 14 year parliamentary term. First elected in 2008 as a Labour List MP, she also held the seat of Manurewa from 2011 to 2020... More>>


Gisborne: Prime Minister Visits Ravaged Coast
The Prime Minister visited some of the worst-hit areas of the region to see for herself the damage and talk to those affected. With her was fiancé Clarke Gayford, Minister for Emergency Management Kiri Allan, Tairāwhiti Civil Defence group controller David Wilson... More>>



Government: Plan To Lift Student Achievement In Maths And Literacy
The Government has a plan to improve how and what our kids are learning at school, Education and Associate Education Ministers Chris Hipkins, Jan Tinetti and Kelvin Davis announced today... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 