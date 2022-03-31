Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Strong Performance By Marlborough Economy Despite Trying Times

Thursday, 31 March 2022, 2:04 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Despite the challenges of Covid-19, Marlborough has been a strong performer according to the latest quarterly economic data recently released by Infometrics.

The report estimates Marlborough’s economy grew 6.8 per cent over the year to December 2021 compared with 5.5 per cent national growth. The report attributes this to a resurgence in activity following the September 2021 quarter lockdown, as well as the region’s underlying strengths such as consumer and tourism spending growth, a busy construction sector and a robust labour market. When compared to 2019 (pre-Covid-19), Marlborough was the strongest performing region in the country.

Mayor John Leggett says despite difficult times, Marlborough’s economy has shown itself to be resilient.

“Locals have continued to support locals benefitting our economy while our New Zealand visitors, and their spending in our region, have also helped keep us afloat in trying times,” he said.

According to Marketview data, consumer spending in Marlborough rose 5.5 per cent in the December 2021 year, slightly ahead of 5 per cent growth nationally. Spending by tourists in Marlborough rose 12 per cent in the December 2021 year to reach $193M, surpassing the $183M spent in 2019 when international tourists were still part of the picture.

Mayor Leggett said our strong local foundations put Marlborough in good stead as we came up against the challenges of Covid-19. “Our primary sector including viticulture, agriculture, forestry and fisheries, along with the science and technology sector and the construction sector have been key in our regions strong economic performance.”

Statistics New Zealand figures show Marlborough recorded a regional gross domestic product (GDP) increase of 3.7 per cent in the year to March 2021 - higher than the national increase of 0.8 per cent over the same period.

While regional economies have seen varying impacts from the Covid-19 pandemic and associated response measures, Marlborough’s GDP increase, one of the highest in the country, was reported to be driven by primary manufacturing, owner-occupied property operation and agriculture.

According to Statistics New Zealand, these three industries comprised 37 per cent of Marlborough’s economy in 2020 and were less affected by the Covid-19 restrictions. In contrast, some of the region’s smaller industries, such as transportation, administration and support services, and accommodation, saw declines over the 12-month period.

You can view a full copy of the Infometrics Quarterly Economic Monitor for the Marlborough Region - December 2021 and the Infometrics Marlborough at a Glance 2021 snapshot on the Council website: www.marlborough.govt.nz/about-marlborough/infometrics-economic-and-community-data

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Good Riddance To The America’s Cup


So the America’s Cup defence is off to Barcelona. Supposedly, if you could drill a hole through Auckland to the other side of the world, you’d come out near Seville, barely a two hour plane trip from Barcelona. Right now, quite a few yachting fans would probably like to put Grant Dalton and Emirates Team New Zealand ( ETNZ) into such a hole, and seal it off. The rest of us are just happy to be rid of the thing...
More>>



 
 


Wellington.Scoop: Transmission Gully Opens
Transmission Gully was officially opened this morning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by the Prime Minister, MPs and mayors. But the public will not get to drive on it until tomorrow... More>>


Government: A Major Step Towards A Fairer System For New Zealand Workers
The Government has taken another step today on its pre-election commitment to lift incomes and improve working conditions of everyday kiwis with the introduction of the Fair Pay Agreements Bill to Parliament... More>>

ALSO:

Ombudsman: Ministry Acted Unreasonably Over Consultation On Erebus Memorial Site
The Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier says Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage acted unreasonably by not consulting more widely before forming a preference for a location for the proposed National Erebus Memorial in Auckland... More>>


Labour: Louisa Wall Resigns From Parliament National Louisa Wall has today confirmed her intention to resign from parliament, drawing to a close a significant 14 year parliamentary term. First elected in 2008 as a Labour List MP, she also held the seat of Manurewa from 2011 to 2020... More>>


Gisborne: Prime Minister Visits Ravaged Coast
The Prime Minister visited some of the worst-hit areas of the region to see for herself the damage and talk to those affected. With her was fiancé Clarke Gayford, Minister for Emergency Management Kiri Allan, Tairāwhiti Civil Defence group controller David Wilson... More>>



Government: Plan To Lift Student Achievement In Maths And Literacy
The Government has a plan to improve how and what our kids are learning at school, Education and Associate Education Ministers Chris Hipkins, Jan Tinetti and Kelvin Davis announced today... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 