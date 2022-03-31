Operation Grizzly: Police appeal for information

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber, Auckland City West Investigations Manager:

Police are seeking the public's help in identifying the person captured in

the image attached.

We believe this person can assist us with our investigation into a shooting in a Sandringham carpark at around 10:30pm on March 11.

If you know this person, please get in touch with us.

Police also urge anyone who was in the area and has information, which will help identify the person, or persons, responsible to speak with Police.

You can contact us on 105, quoting file number 220312/6041, or Operation Grizzly.

You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

