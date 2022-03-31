Operation Grizzly: Police appeal for information
Thursday, 31 March 2022, 2:08 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber, Auckland City West
Investigations Manager:
Police are seeking the
public's help in identifying the person captured in
the
image attached.
We believe this person can
assist us with our investigation into a shooting in a
Sandringham carpark at around 10:30pm on March 11.
If
you know this person, please get in touch with
us.
Police also urge anyone who was in the area and
has information, which will help identify the person, or
persons, responsible to speak with Police.
You can
contact us on 105, quoting file number 220312/6041, or
Operation Grizzly.
You can also call Crime Stoppers
anonymously on 0800 555
111.
