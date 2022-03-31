Pot Party To Stand In Tauranga By-election

The Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party had its 25th AGM in Christchurch last weekend.

The party voted to stick with its present executive for the coming year and elected Christopher Coker to be its candidate in the forthcoming by-election in Tauranga. Mr Coker is a well-known cannabis advocate in the Bay of Plenty. The 44-year-old family man is presently working in the Hemp Industry with a particular interest in the hemp housing sector.

The Party states it is important to continue the korero on cannabis law reform. With legalistion failing by around one 1% in the 2020 referendum, the party believes that we are close to achieving our goals for a regulated cannabis economy which will bring prosperity to Aotearoa/New Zealand.

The Party congratulated the New Zealand Drug Foundation and Dr Michael Baker for their recent Press release, pointing out the war on drugs does not work, and former Prime Minister Helen Clarke’s remarks there stated, that it is time to end prohibition.

