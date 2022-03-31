Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

AiC Media Statement - Passing Of Dr Moana Jackson

Thursday, 31 March 2022, 4:10 pm
Press Release: Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry

Coral Shaw, Chair, Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry:

Auē, taukiri e! Tangi apakura ana te ngākau mōhau, e Moana, e te taniwha hikuroa o te iwi. I pakanga koe i te pakanga roa, te pakanga nui mō te iwi Māori me ngā uri whakaheke.

Kua ngū te whītiki o te kī, te puna o te whakaaro. E te ngākau mahaki o Porou Ariki, o Tamatea Arikinui, moe mai rā i te rangimarie. Kua ea te wāhanga ki a koe e hika. Waiho mā tātau ō moemoeā e whakatinana.

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Dr Moana Jackson.

Dr Jackson was a dedicated advocate for Māori. He was unrelenting in his efforts to address institutional racism, particularly within the criminal justice system. He was recognised both here in Aotearoa, and internationally, as the foremost expert in constitutional issues and Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

In October 2019, the Abuse in Care, Royal Commission had the privilege of hearing from Dr Jackson at our Contextual Hearing. He provided us with invaluable insight into the effects of colonisation and the fundamental breaches of Te Tiriti o Waitangi that the abuse of children in care and taking Māori children from their whānau represents.

At that hearing Dr Jackson said, “If this Commission finds some way to offer solace to those who have been abused that will be some measure of justice long overdue. If it frames that comfort in a willingness to systemically and constitutionally address the overarching injustice of colonisation that will be a justice which offers hope for the future.”

We are committed to doing Dr Jackson, and all survivors of abuse in care, proud. His advice and guidance going forward will be missed.

On behalf of the Royal Commission, we send our condolences and aroha to Dr Jackson’s whānau and friends.

Nā reira, noho mai e te tohunga ki te poho o Ranginui hei whetū tārake ki te rangi tiaho mai ai ki tō iwi Māori mō ake tonu atu.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Good Riddance To The America’s Cup


So the America’s Cup defence is off to Barcelona. Supposedly, if you could drill a hole through Auckland to the other side of the world, you’d come out near Seville, barely a two hour plane trip from Barcelona. Right now, quite a few yachting fans would probably like to put Grant Dalton and Emirates Team New Zealand ( ETNZ) into such a hole, and seal it off. The rest of us are just happy to be rid of the thing...
More>>



 
 

Government: Delivers Income Increases For Over 1.4 Million New Zealanders
Government action to ease the pressure on low and middle income people and whānau will put more money in their pockets from 1 April. "We know the pandemic has been tough for many people and whānau... More>>

ALSO:



Wellington.Scoop: Transmission Gully Opens
Transmission Gully was officially opened this morning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by the Prime Minister, MPs and mayors. But the public will not get to drive on it until tomorrow... More>>



Government: A Major Step Towards A Fairer System For New Zealand Workers
The Government has taken another step today on its pre-election commitment to lift incomes and improve working conditions of everyday kiwis with the introduction of the Fair Pay Agreements Bill to Parliament... More>>

ALSO:





TradeMe: Rents Experience Largest Annual Increase Since July
The national median rent has experienced the largest annual increase in seven months, climbing 8.5 per cent or $45 to a record-breaking $575 per week, according to Trade Me’s latest February Rental Price Index... More>>


Labour: Louisa Wall Resigns From Parliament National Louisa Wall has today confirmed her intention to resign from parliament, drawing to a close a significant 14 year parliamentary term. First elected in 2008 as a Labour List MP, she also held the seat of Manurewa from 2011 to 2020... More>>


Gisborne: Prime Minister Visits Ravaged Coast
The Prime Minister visited some of the worst-hit areas of the region to see for herself the damage and talk to those affected. With her was fiancé Clarke Gayford, Minister for Emergency Management Kiri Allan, Tairāwhiti Civil Defence group controller David Wilson... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 