AiC Media Statement - Passing Of Dr Moana Jackson

Coral Shaw, Chair, Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry:

Auē, taukiri e! Tangi apakura ana te ngākau mōhau, e Moana, e te taniwha hikuroa o te iwi. I pakanga koe i te pakanga roa, te pakanga nui mō te iwi Māori me ngā uri whakaheke.

Kua ngū te whītiki o te kī, te puna o te whakaaro. E te ngākau mahaki o Porou Ariki, o Tamatea Arikinui, moe mai rā i te rangimarie. Kua ea te wāhanga ki a koe e hika. Waiho mā tātau ō moemoeā e whakatinana.

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Dr Moana Jackson.

Dr Jackson was a dedicated advocate for Māori. He was unrelenting in his efforts to address institutional racism, particularly within the criminal justice system. He was recognised both here in Aotearoa, and internationally, as the foremost expert in constitutional issues and Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

In October 2019, the Abuse in Care, Royal Commission had the privilege of hearing from Dr Jackson at our Contextual Hearing. He provided us with invaluable insight into the effects of colonisation and the fundamental breaches of Te Tiriti o Waitangi that the abuse of children in care and taking Māori children from their whānau represents.

At that hearing Dr Jackson said, “If this Commission finds some way to offer solace to those who have been abused that will be some measure of justice long overdue. If it frames that comfort in a willingness to systemically and constitutionally address the overarching injustice of colonisation that will be a justice which offers hope for the future.”

We are committed to doing Dr Jackson, and all survivors of abuse in care, proud. His advice and guidance going forward will be missed.

On behalf of the Royal Commission, we send our condolences and aroha to Dr Jackson’s whānau and friends.

Nā reira, noho mai e te tohunga ki te poho o Ranginui hei whetū tārake ki te rangi tiaho mai ai ki tō iwi Māori mō ake tonu atu.

