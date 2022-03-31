Wellington: Planned protest activity



Police are aware of the possibility of planned protest activity across the

Wellington area starting tomorrow.

As a precaution, additional Police staff have been called in from outside of

the Wellington Police District and plans are in place to respond if required.

Police have a low tolerance of any activity that could lead to disruption of

Parliament, critical roads or residents.

While Police will respect the right to lawful protest, any behaviour deemed

unlawful or that disrupts people from going about their lawful business will

not be tolerated.

As we have done since the end of the last protest at Parliament, Police will

maintain a high-visibility in the area.

A small group of about 15 protesters gathered briefly on the forecourt at

Parliament this afternoon. After discussions with Police, they left the area

peacefully.

One person was arrested for breaching their bail condition.



© Scoop Media

