Wellington: Planned protest activity
Thursday, 31 March 2022, 5:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are aware of the possibility of planned
protest activity across the
Wellington area starting
tomorrow.
As a precaution, additional Police staff
have been called in from outside of
the Wellington
Police District and plans are in place to respond if
required.
Police have a low tolerance of any activity
that could lead to disruption of
Parliament, critical
roads or residents.
While Police will respect the
right to lawful protest, any behaviour deemed
unlawful
or that disrupts people from going about their lawful
business will
not be tolerated.
As we have done
since the end of the last protest at Parliament, Police
will
maintain a high-visibility in the area.
A
small group of about 15 protesters gathered briefly on the
forecourt at
Parliament this afternoon. After
discussions with Police, they left the
area
peacefully.
One person was arrested for
breaching their bail
condition.
