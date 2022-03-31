Police Seek Sightings Of Vehicle Involved In Colac Bay Incident

Attributed to Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Baird.

Invercargill Police are seeking information about a silver/grey 1999 Subaru Impreza hatchback as part of an investigation into a burglary in Southland this morning.

Police were called to a rural property in Colac Bay at around 8am, following a report of a burglary.

The vehicle’s four occupants are alleged to have driven onto the property and threatened the owner during an attempt to steal fuel.

The vehicle involved in the burglary was reportedly stolen from the Wrights Bush area on Wednesday night, and was sighted in the western Southland area overnight.

The offenders are described as being male, Māori, between 20-30 years old, and wearing high visibility tops.

The vehicle was last seen in the Colac Bay area at around 8:30am today, heading west towards Tuatapere.

Police are appealing for sightings of the vehicle and any suspicious activity overnight in the greater Western Southland and West Invercargill area.

Anybody with any information which could assist Police with our investigation is asked to contact Police on 105, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously, and refer to file 220331/3292.

The vehicle and its occupants should not be approached.

Police would like to remind rural property owners to be vigilant and ensure their property is secure and to report any suspicious activity.

