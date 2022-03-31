Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Bespoke Solution: Pride Bike Shelters Safe And Inclusive

Thursday, 31 March 2022, 5:55 pm
Press Release: Nelson City Council

Councillors have resolved to progress with the installation of pride decals on both the Trafalgar Street and Montgomery Square bike racks at the Infrastructure Committee meeting held on 31 March.

The decision recognises Nelson's rainbow communities, while keeping the city centre safe and accessible for people that are blind or have low vision.

Nelson Pride committee member Daniel Jackson spoke at Council's public forum in support of the bike shelter option, saying rainbow communities want a solution that works for everyone.

“Nelson Pride spoke with representatives of the blind and low vision community, and our members overwhelmingly supported a solution that recognises the rainbow community but doesn’t negatively impact on other minority groups.”

“We want this to be something that is safe and inclusive for everyone. We don’t want to exclude or create barriers for any other part of the community, especially another marginalised minority community.”

“We are excited about the bike shelters. We think they will be a visible symbol of the rainbow community in Nelson.”

Infrastructure Chair Brian McGurk says he is proud to have this recognition and celebration of our rainbow communities featured prominently in Nelson's city centre.

“The blind and low vision community raised concerns about new colours and lines on the ground where they are navigating and walking. Decals on bike shelters will be a good way of supporting the rainbow community in Nelson without impacting on blind and low vision citizens.”

Council staff and elected members consulted with key stakeholders, including representatives from queer and rainbow groups, blind and low vision citizens, the police, and city centre representatives, on the best location for visual support of the LGBTQIA+ community.

The installation of the pride decals on Trafalgar Street and Montgomery Square bike racks has an estimated cost of $8,000.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Nelson City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Good Riddance To The America’s Cup


So the America’s Cup defence is off to Barcelona. Supposedly, if you could drill a hole through Auckland to the other side of the world, you’d come out near Seville, barely a two hour plane trip from Barcelona. Right now, quite a few yachting fans would probably like to put Grant Dalton and Emirates Team New Zealand ( ETNZ) into such a hole, and seal it off. The rest of us are just happy to be rid of the thing...
More>>



 
 

Government: Delivers Income Increases For Over 1.4 Million New Zealanders
Government action to ease the pressure on low and middle income people and whānau will put more money in their pockets from 1 April. "We know the pandemic has been tough for many people and whānau... More>>

ALSO:



Wellington.Scoop: Transmission Gully Opens
Transmission Gully was officially opened this morning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by the Prime Minister, MPs and mayors. But the public will not get to drive on it until tomorrow... More>>



Government: A Major Step Towards A Fairer System For New Zealand Workers
The Government has taken another step today on its pre-election commitment to lift incomes and improve working conditions of everyday kiwis with the introduction of the Fair Pay Agreements Bill to Parliament... More>>

ALSO:





TradeMe: Rents Experience Largest Annual Increase Since July
The national median rent has experienced the largest annual increase in seven months, climbing 8.5 per cent or $45 to a record-breaking $575 per week, according to Trade Me’s latest February Rental Price Index... More>>


Labour: Louisa Wall Resigns From Parliament National Louisa Wall has today confirmed her intention to resign from parliament, drawing to a close a significant 14 year parliamentary term. First elected in 2008 as a Labour List MP, she also held the seat of Manurewa from 2011 to 2020... More>>


Gisborne: Prime Minister Visits Ravaged Coast
The Prime Minister visited some of the worst-hit areas of the region to see for herself the damage and talk to those affected. With her was fiancé Clarke Gayford, Minister for Emergency Management Kiri Allan, Tairāwhiti Civil Defence group controller David Wilson... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 