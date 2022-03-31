Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Saving Kiwi Near Inglewood, $10 Million Wildlife Centre Progressing

Thursday, 31 March 2022, 7:09 pm
Press Release: New Plymouth District Council

New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) and its partners are hoping tourists will flock to a multimillion dollar wildlife centre to be set up near Inglewood, with expertise from Brooklands Zoo.

They’re working alongside Pukerangiora hapū and the East Taranaki Environment Collective (ETEC) on the trust’s proposal to create a wildlife recuperation facility, similar to Wildbase in Palmerston North. NPDC’s decision to buy nearly six hectares of land next to Joe Gibbs Reserve in Inglewood will help establish a centre to rehabilitate injured or ill wildlife, including kiwi.

It’s great to be partnering with ETEC and Pukerangiora hapū on environmental and tourism opportunities says New Plymouth District Mayor Neil Holdom.

“Working with Mana Whenua and the Trust on this kind of big picture thinking is helping to create our sustainable lifestyle capital, looking after our precious kiwi and providing a tourist attraction which will stimulate the local economy,” he says.

ETEC is a charitable trust responsible for conservation of 13,000ha of land at Purangi, East Taranaki, which has become a stronghold for North Island western brown kiwi and other native species. Chair Chris French says the centre could be part of a North Island network of triage and rehab facilities. “I’m especially pleased that we’ve found a suitable site in Inglewood – a town that’s generously supported us over the years. The site will be easily accessible to the public and we’ll be working with NPDC’s Brooklands Zoo team on animal care and rehabilitation.”

Pukerangiora Hapū Chair Ānaru White says while they are involved as mana whenua, the project is bigger than them. “Caring for our taiao (environment) is essential for us as a hapū and we are excited to be involved. The hapū knows the opportunities extend to other iwi and the community,” he says. “We’re aware that a lot of our native wildlife, especially kiwi, are going outside the region to be cared for, so to have this resource in the area will be hugely beneficial.”

To support the project, NPDC will restore native forest and wetland on the site as part of the Planting our Place programme: adding 34ha of urban forest across the district and creating a public fund for indigenous planting (Te Korowai o Tane).

NPDC’s Brooklands Zoo is a pivotal partner in the facility and will continue to be involved in the rehabilitation of native wildlife and protecting biodiversity.

Fast Facts

· The total land purchase, including the portion that will be leased to ETEC, cost NPDC $800,000.

· ETEC’s initial business case from 2020 identified a preliminary cost estimate for the wildlife centre of around $10 million (including the land price).

· ETEC’s goal is to have the 18-month construction start in the 2022/23 summer, depending on funding.

· The centre will care for any sick or injured native bird, including kiwi.

NPDC’s Brooklands Zoo fast facts.

· Brooklands Zoo has been a ZAA (Zoo and Aquarium Association) Member since 2004.

· The zoo has been recognised for meeting positive animal welfare results based on: nutrition, environment, health and behaviour.

· A Wildlife Act Authority permit allows the Zoo to assist with rehabilitating injured or orphaned native birds, such as kereru, tui and morepork, and protected reptiles.

· The zoo is involved with conservation efforts for species such as the cotton-top tamarin, which are critically endangered in the wild.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Plymouth District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Good Riddance To The America’s Cup


So the America’s Cup defence is off to Barcelona. Supposedly, if you could drill a hole through Auckland to the other side of the world, you’d come out near Seville, barely a two hour plane trip from Barcelona. Right now, quite a few yachting fans would probably like to put Grant Dalton and Emirates Team New Zealand ( ETNZ) into such a hole, and seal it off. The rest of us are just happy to be rid of the thing...
More>>



 
 

Government: Delivers Income Increases For Over 1.4 Million New Zealanders
Government action to ease the pressure on low and middle income people and whānau will put more money in their pockets from 1 April. "We know the pandemic has been tough for many people and whānau... More>>

ALSO:



Wellington.Scoop: Transmission Gully Opens
Transmission Gully was officially opened this morning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by the Prime Minister, MPs and mayors. But the public will not get to drive on it until tomorrow... More>>



Government: A Major Step Towards A Fairer System For New Zealand Workers
The Government has taken another step today on its pre-election commitment to lift incomes and improve working conditions of everyday kiwis with the introduction of the Fair Pay Agreements Bill to Parliament... More>>

ALSO:





TradeMe: Rents Experience Largest Annual Increase Since July
The national median rent has experienced the largest annual increase in seven months, climbing 8.5 per cent or $45 to a record-breaking $575 per week, according to Trade Me’s latest February Rental Price Index... More>>


Labour: Louisa Wall Resigns From Parliament National Louisa Wall has today confirmed her intention to resign from parliament, drawing to a close a significant 14 year parliamentary term. First elected in 2008 as a Labour List MP, she also held the seat of Manurewa from 2011 to 2020... More>>


Gisborne: Prime Minister Visits Ravaged Coast
The Prime Minister visited some of the worst-hit areas of the region to see for herself the damage and talk to those affected. With her was fiancé Clarke Gayford, Minister for Emergency Management Kiri Allan, Tairāwhiti Civil Defence group controller David Wilson... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 