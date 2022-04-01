Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

More Than An Inflation Adjusted Catch-up To Working For Families Needed To Shift Dial On Child Poverty

Friday, 1 April 2022, 7:09 am
Press Release: Child Poverty Action Group

  • The Working for Families package is an important source of income for the support of children in low-income families, but its serious shortfalls need fixing.

Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) says today’s Working for Families (WFF) increases are little more than an overdue inflation catch-up, and substantive improvements are needed to unlock all families from the constraints of poverty.

Food banks and charities throughout Aotearoa have been experiencing record high demand as parents, doing their best, struggle to ensure their children have adequate food and access to school supplies. CPAG welcomes the increases to core adult benefits but argues it is time to radically transform WFF to adequately protect the young in turbulent times.

The WFF Family Tax Credit increases today for the first time since 2018, in line with inflation up September 2021. There is an extra $5 per child per week over and above the inflation increase but this won’t address the large gaps in income for children. Nor does it cover the loss in spending power of the other major child-related tax credit, the In Work Tax Credit (IWTC).

In the meantime, the cost of living has risen sharply in the last 6 months undermining today’s increases.

The poorest children are still denied the IWTC of $72.50 per week (or $82 inflation-adjusted) when their parents are receiving a benefit, or part-benefit because they can work only part-time. "Let’s catch up to Australia where there is no such discrimination in their tax credits against the poorest children" says CPAG spokesperson Susan St John.

The Auckland City Missioner, Helen Robinson, said recently, reflecting on changes that would make a real difference to the families the Mission sees, "WFF is designed to limit assistance to the worst-off families and that lifting these worst-off up requires making the full package (ie the IWTC) available to all on benefits. It can be done simply and would recognise that parenting is work."

"The Government can significantly reduce the burden of the deepest income poverty by first, ensuring the full Working for Families reaches the 150,000 children living in the severest income poverty who currently miss out. Secondly, annual indexing of all aspects of WFF to wages is essential, as is done for benefits for adults and NZ Superannuation " says St John.

Some changes to WFF that come into force today will actually make life harder for low-income families who earn more than $42,700 because, as from today, the rate of abatement has increased to 27%"

A long-promised review of Working for Families has been very slow to take shape. CPAG says there is no need for more committees, more reports and more delays. "The delays have continued to hurt our children, they should not have to wait any longer."

Child Poverty Action Group is calling on the Government to act urgently and

  • 1. Make WFF child-centric by decoupling it from all paid work requirements. This entails extending the equivalent of the In-Work Tax Credit to all low-income children, whether their parents are on-benefit or not.
  • 2. Index WFF payment rates to wages annually, and increase WFF thresholds from which WFF starts to reduce to restore the real value last set in 2018, and also index annually.
  • 3. Decreasing the WFF abatement rate to lower the effective marginal tax rates on low income ‘working’ families and improve the returns from work.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Child Poverty Action Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Good Riddance To The America’s Cup


So the America’s Cup defence is off to Barcelona. Supposedly, if you could drill a hole through Auckland to the other side of the world, you’d come out near Seville, barely a two hour plane trip from Barcelona. Right now, quite a few yachting fans would probably like to put Grant Dalton and Emirates Team New Zealand ( ETNZ) into such a hole, and seal it off. The rest of us are just happy to be rid of the thing...
More>>



 
 

Government: Delivers Income Increases For Over 1.4 Million New Zealanders
Government action to ease the pressure on low and middle income people and whānau will put more money in their pockets from 1 April. "We know the pandemic has been tough for many people and whānau... More>>

ALSO:



Wellington.Scoop: Transmission Gully Opens
Transmission Gully was officially opened this morning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by the Prime Minister, MPs and mayors. But the public will not get to drive on it until tomorrow... More>>



Government: A Major Step Towards A Fairer System For New Zealand Workers
The Government has taken another step today on its pre-election commitment to lift incomes and improve working conditions of everyday kiwis with the introduction of the Fair Pay Agreements Bill to Parliament... More>>

ALSO:





TradeMe: Rents Experience Largest Annual Increase Since July
The national median rent has experienced the largest annual increase in seven months, climbing 8.5 per cent or $45 to a record-breaking $575 per week, according to Trade Me’s latest February Rental Price Index... More>>


Labour: Louisa Wall Resigns From Parliament National Louisa Wall has today confirmed her intention to resign from parliament, drawing to a close a significant 14 year parliamentary term. First elected in 2008 as a Labour List MP, she also held the seat of Manurewa from 2011 to 2020... More>>


Gisborne: Prime Minister Visits Ravaged Coast
The Prime Minister visited some of the worst-hit areas of the region to see for herself the damage and talk to those affected. With her was fiancé Clarke Gayford, Minister for Emergency Management Kiri Allan, Tairāwhiti Civil Defence group controller David Wilson... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 