Fire Permits Suspended In Most Of Otago
Friday, 1 April 2022, 7:17 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Fire and Emergency NZ is suspending all fire permits in
the Clutha and Lakes Zones of Otago until 12 April due to
the heightened fire danger.
The suspension comes into
effect at 8am on Friday 1 April.
District Manager Phil
Marsh says that permits in the Central Otago Zone were
suspended on Wednesday this week for the same
reason.
Prolonged dry weather has raised the risk from
outdoor fires and there is no significant rain forecast for
at least the next ten days.
Mr Marsh is also asking
campers and hunters to be particularly careful with gas
cookers. "Any small mishap could have catastrophic
consequences," he says.
People who hold fire permits
have all been advised of the decision. No further permit
applications will be approved until the risk reduces. The
suspension of permits in all three zones will be reviewed on
11
April.
