Kamo Wildlife Sanctuary Grand Opening At Easter

Friday, 1 April 2022, 8:45 am
Press Release: Kamo Wildlife Sanctuary

Kamo Wildlife Sanctuary, home to the planet’s biggest cats in our own backyard, invites the public to the Grand Opening of their new upgraded facility, and they’re celebrating in style.

On Saturday expect music, sausage sizzles, food trucks, and loads of prizes and giveaways. On Sunday it’s all about kids with Easter egg hunt, face painting, a bouncy castle, and more prizes and giveaways. There’ll be activities all day Saturday and Sunday for real kids, kids who are nearly grown-ups, and for those who identify as grown-ups.

Janette Vallance, facility operator, says, “We’ve had lots of guests visit the lions, tigers, leopard, and cheetahs since we opened quietly in December last year, and we’re delighted to see the cats have adapted well to being public-facing again. We’re happy now to give them a little something extra to watch, and our visitors a little something more to see by staging an official Grand Opening. We hope you’ll take advantage of the celebrations and join us.”

Good Friday is a public holiday and the Sanctuary will be closed, but on Saturday and Sunday, April 16 and 17, it will all be happening. Hanging out with the big cats during the Grand Opening will be the primo activity in Whangarei.

Twilight Tours and events were recently introduced at Kamo Wildlife Sanctuary and these are proving popular with people who’d like to do something different to entertain their guests, partners, or both.

Cub Club is one for your youngsters. It’s an educational club for ages 5-14yrs on the fourth Sunday of each month. Cub Club provides experiential activities for youngsters interested in learning about Big Cats. Keeper For A Day (12-14yrs), and Keeper Assistant (15-16 yrs) programmes designed to run in the school holidays are also being launched. There’s lots going on. You’re invited to be part of the action.

