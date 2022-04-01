Lifeline Calls For New Donors



Wanted – a new donor or donors to fill the gap following the cancellation of Gisborne’s Rhythm & Vines festival.

That’s the message from Lifeline Aotearoa, a helpline charity for people in distress or who are suicidal. For the past four years, Rhythm & Vines has generously donated a portion of its ticket sales to Lifeline and this year’s donation was expected to be in the region of $30,000 – which would help fund roughly 1,000 helpline calls.

This comes at a time when Kiwis need Lifeline’s services more than ever.

Lifeline Operations Manager Helena de Fontenay says the loss of the donation is “heart breaking” for both Rhythm & Vines and Lifeline and appealed to the community to fill the gap.

“I would hope there are plenty of generous organisations and individuals out there who can step up and help meet the shortfall, and continue the support of the helpline like Rhythm & Vines has done for so long.

“Rhythm & Vines has been a strong supporter of Lifeline for the past four years, but clearly the COVID pandemic means these are extraordinary times.”

“We’re calling on extraordinary Kiwis to step up and help with whatever they can,” says de Fontenay. Despite the loss of the donation, Lifeline will continue with its service, which relies on public support.

“We have a strong team of highly skilled health professionals and trained volunteers who will continue to be there when needed. Rest assured – we aren’t going anywhere.

“We can receive up to 10,000 calls per month and around 30,000 texts are received and sent.”

“We are sad for our friends at Rhythm and Vines - they have shown a long-term commitment to the well-being of Kiwis through their ongoing support for Lifeline over the years.

“Now is the time for more people to join the Lifeline family of supporters.”

To support Lifeline, contact: chloe.skeggs@lifeline.org.nz

© Scoop Media

