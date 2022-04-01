Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Lifeline Calls For New Donors

Friday, 1 April 2022, 9:47 am
Press Release: Lifeline Aotearoa


Wanted – a new donor or donors to fill the gap following the cancellation of Gisborne’s Rhythm & Vines festival.

That’s the message from Lifeline Aotearoa, a helpline charity for people in distress or who are suicidal. For the past four years, Rhythm & Vines has generously donated a portion of its ticket sales to Lifeline and this year’s donation was expected to be in the region of $30,000 – which would help fund roughly 1,000 helpline calls.

This comes at a time when Kiwis need Lifeline’s services more than ever.

Lifeline Operations Manager Helena de Fontenay says the loss of the donation is “heart breaking” for both Rhythm & Vines and Lifeline and appealed to the community to fill the gap.

“I would hope there are plenty of generous organisations and individuals out there who can step up and help meet the shortfall, and continue the support of the helpline like Rhythm & Vines has done for so long.

“Rhythm & Vines has been a strong supporter of Lifeline for the past four years, but clearly the COVID pandemic means these are extraordinary times.”

“We’re calling on extraordinary Kiwis to step up and help with whatever they can,” says de Fontenay. Despite the loss of the donation, Lifeline will continue with its service, which relies on public support.

“We have a strong team of highly skilled health professionals and trained volunteers who will continue to be there when needed. Rest assured – we aren’t going anywhere.

“We can receive up to 10,000 calls per month and around 30,000 texts are received and sent.”

“We are sad for our friends at Rhythm and Vines - they have shown a long-term commitment to the well-being of Kiwis through their ongoing support for Lifeline over the years.

“Now is the time for more people to join the Lifeline family of supporters.”

To support Lifeline, contact: chloe.skeggs@lifeline.org.nz

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Lifeline Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Good Riddance To The America’s Cup


So the America’s Cup defence is off to Barcelona. Supposedly, if you could drill a hole through Auckland to the other side of the world, you’d come out near Seville, barely a two hour plane trip from Barcelona. Right now, quite a few yachting fans would probably like to put Grant Dalton and Emirates Team New Zealand ( ETNZ) into such a hole, and seal it off. The rest of us are just happy to be rid of the thing...
More>>



 
 

Government: Delivers Income Increases For Over 1.4 Million New Zealanders
Government action to ease the pressure on low and middle income people and whānau will put more money in their pockets from 1 April. "We know the pandemic has been tough for many people and whānau... More>>

ALSO:



Wellington.Scoop: Transmission Gully Opens
Transmission Gully was officially opened this morning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by the Prime Minister, MPs and mayors. But the public will not get to drive on it until tomorrow... More>>



Government: A Major Step Towards A Fairer System For New Zealand Workers
The Government has taken another step today on its pre-election commitment to lift incomes and improve working conditions of everyday kiwis with the introduction of the Fair Pay Agreements Bill to Parliament... More>>

ALSO:





TradeMe: Rents Experience Largest Annual Increase Since July
The national median rent has experienced the largest annual increase in seven months, climbing 8.5 per cent or $45 to a record-breaking $575 per week, according to Trade Me’s latest February Rental Price Index... More>>


Labour: Louisa Wall Resigns From Parliament National Louisa Wall has today confirmed her intention to resign from parliament, drawing to a close a significant 14 year parliamentary term. First elected in 2008 as a Labour List MP, she also held the seat of Manurewa from 2011 to 2020... More>>


Gisborne: Prime Minister Visits Ravaged Coast
The Prime Minister visited some of the worst-hit areas of the region to see for herself the damage and talk to those affected. With her was fiancé Clarke Gayford, Minister for Emergency Management Kiri Allan, Tairāwhiti Civil Defence group controller David Wilson... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 