Do You Know Someone Who's Made A Difference In Our Community? Nominate Them Today!

Friday, 1 April 2022, 9:49 am
Press Release: Porirua City Council

Porirua City Council is calling again for nominations for the city’s highest honour! Nominations open today for the Porirua Civic Awards and the Porirua Mayoral Awards. These awards recognise citizens, who by their personal leadership, inspiration, sacrifice or devotion to a cause, have made a significant contribution to the Porirua community.

The Civic Awards recognise volunteers who've done great things for our city. They would have spent many years giving up their time to make a difference - sometimes behind the scenes, and we'd love to hear about them!

This year, Mayor Anita Baker is also calling for nominations for special Mayoral Awards to recognise locals who have supported the community through Covid. This award is for individuals who have gone above and beyond in their paid roles, or as volunteers, during the Covid response to help keep our communities safe.

"We’ve been doing it tough for over two years as we’ve grappled with Covid and all the challenges it has brought. Now that we are starting to see a light at the end of the tunnel, it’s a good time to focus on some of the positive things people in our community continue to do for our people and city. I would love to hear about all those unsung heroes who give back without fanfare. Let’s recognise and celebrate their awesome mahi!"

The awards were postponed last month due to Covid and they will now take place on Tuesday 21 June 2022 during National Volunteer Week.Nominations open from 1 April to 30 April 2022. Download a nomination form here.

