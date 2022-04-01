Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Fire And Emergency Welcomes 21 New Career Firefighters

Friday, 1 April 2022, 9:53 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Twenty-one new career firefighters have joined Fire and Emergency.

The recruits graduated from their 12-week recruit course at a ceremony held yesterday at the Fire and Emergency National Training Centre in Rotorua.

Throughout their three-month training course, they learnt the basics of being a firefighter. This included learning how to fight fires, how to extract people trapped in cars and how to manage hazardous substances.

All of this in the middle of a COVID pandemic.

"We’re extremely proud of all the graduates," Mike Williams, Manager Firefighter Development says.

"There’s never been a course quite like this one. The recruits have not only had to take in everything the trainers have been teaching them, but some have also had to manage periods of isolation and sickness.

"It was fantastic to see them healthy and COVID free and showing their families and friends all their new skills at the ceremony yesterday.

"I look forward to seeing them put what they’ve learnt into action protecting their communities when they get onto station."

Among the new graduates are Simon Dibben, Wana Uri-Karaka-Lapworth, Isabel Whitaker and Laura Wilson.

Simon, 34, is swapping promoting physical activity through rugby to Whanganui school children as a rugby development officer, to teaching them to be fire wise.

"My great-grandfather and grandfather were firefighters," he says.

"I looked up to them and wanted to follow in their footsteps, giving back to my community and helping others.

"I knew it was the job for me. I had been trying for a number of years to become a firefighter so being accepted onto this recruit course has been a huge highlight. I’ve been learning new things every day and making new friends along the way."

Simon will be based at Whanganui station.

Ever since he could remember, Invercargill based Wana, 24, always wanted a job that helped people. After more than three years as a warehouse team leader for Harvey Norman Wana took the leap to become a firefighter.

"It is the BEST job in the world. Being a firefighter means I can make a real difference within communities," he says,

"That doesn’t always mean putting out fires. The smaller stuff firefighters do can also make a big difference to someone’s day," he says.

"A couple of mates I knew within Fire and Emergency gave me that first push in the right direction, and the confidence to apply."

Wana says he really enjoyed completing the hard challenges the course threw at him together with his course mates and new lifelong friends.

"The Urban Search and Rescue part of the course really showed how we trust each other and in this job you are never alone. You will always work and accomplish things together as a team."

Wana will join his new team at Invercargill Station.

After four years with the Royal New Zealand Airforce, Isabel, 23, decided to join her father and two brothers as a firefighter with Fire and Emergency.

"Growing up with firefighters in the family, hearing their stories and how they helped other people that needed it, sparked my interest in being a firefighter," she says.

"I joined Fire and Emergency as I wanted a physically and mentally challenging job that would push me to be my best every single day in the pursuit of helping others."

"During this recruit’s course I’ve got to know incredible people from different places that I would have never had the privilege to meet," Isabel says.

Now Isabel is looking forward to joining her new colleagues at Napier station.

Also joining Isabel in the Hawke’s Bay at Hastings station is Laura, 28. Laura opened and ran a coffee shop and spent ten years in hospitality before starting her new venture as a firefighter.

"I wanted to get amongst my community and help where I could, whether that was putting out fires or just enlightening the public about fire safety," she says.

"Joining Fire and Emergency meant I could give back more than just a smile and great coffee."

"Anyone wanting to become a firefighter should go for it! That’s exactly what I was told before I started my recruitment and it has been the best decision I’ve made - and being a female in a male dominated industry feels pretty good."

Isabel agrees saying, "there are so many reasons to do it. You work hard to get here but it is 100% worth it."

During the graduation ceremony Michael Lagatule, 32, was presented with the Top Recruit award for consistently displaying outstanding skills, leadership and mana throughout the course. Michael will be based in Wellington at Karori station.

Chief Executive Rhys Jones, attended the graduation ceremony along with Deputy Chief Executive People, Brendan Nally and Deputy Chief Executive Office of the Chief Executive Raewyn Bleakley.

© Scoop Media

