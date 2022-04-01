Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

The Funding Network NZ Provides Essential Support For Small Charity Sector With New Generosity Generator Programme.

Friday, 1 April 2022, 9:55 am
Press Release: The Funding Network

1 April 2022 - The Funding Network New Zealand (TFNNZ) is on a mission to support Aotearoa New Zealand’s small charity sector, as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be felt across the country.

The Funding Network NZ is a national charity focused on connecting local grassroots change-making organisations with the people, tools and resources to generate flexible funds, which power up their ongoing capacity to thrive.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has been tough on everyone, and small charities are no exception,” says Tim Pare, CEO of TFNNZ.

“With the pandemic came an increased need for the vital services that small charities provide their communities, but unfortunately no extra funding to compensate and restrictions on in-person fundraising events.”

These two factors alone have put enormous pressure on small charities, regardless of their location or cause. The 2021 New Zealand Cause Report released in October 2021, reiterates these points, stating that: ‘As a whole, the sector is ‘doing even more for less’, with already thin operating margins and only modest reserves to draw on to meet any covid triggered operating deficits’.

Enter the Generosity Generator - an online fundraising training programme designed to provide small charities with the tools and know-how required to run a successful online crowdfunding campaign.

“What small charities ultimately need right now is the support, knowledge and tools to diversify their funding streams, so that they can continue to serve their communities, '' explains Tim.

In mid February, TFNNZ put out a nationwide call for applications from small charities. After receiving an overwhelming number of responses, 46 charities were selected to participate in the programme. Each charity received comprehensive training, in groups and 1:1, in preparation for a two-week crowdfunding campaign hosted on Givealittle from 1 - 15 April.

“I really needed this training,” shares Brendon Warne, founder of Anti P Ministry. “It came at the perfect time, the sessions were awesome but the 1:1 advice clinic - I got so much out of that. I think having this available is something amazing for the charities and community organisations out there struggling.”

The Generosity Generator training programme is run in partnership with Givealittle, New Zealand's foremost online crowdfunding platform.

Mel Steel, Givealittle’s General Manager, says, “Remarkably, the pandemic has not lessened New Zealanders’ generosity in the slightest - giving on our platform rose to more than $34 million in 2021 from just over $25 million in 2020 - but as Tim notes, the need for the support provided by charities has increased across the board. This means anything we do to support the small charity sector by extension can benefit all their networks, clients and others who rely on them.

“We at Givealittle are pleased to support what we see as a highly valuable programme in upskilling and empowering small charities to maximise their crowdfunding work and create a structure for their longevity.”

What makes the Generosity Generator unique is the dedicated wrap-around support provided for each charity.

“We’re essentially walking this crowdfunding journey with them, giving them as much support as we can in terms of how to pitch their campaign to their audiences, what marketing techniques to use, how to approach potential match funders and the list goes on,” says Tim.

TFNNZ anticipates that the crowdfunding campaigns will raise a collective amount of approximately $150,000 in fundraising.

"The crowdfunder is important because it enables the charities to raise critical funds here and now, but it also embeds the knowledge through practical application, building a solid foundation for a more secure future."

The Generosity Generator crowdfunding campaigns go LIVE on Friday 1 April, 9am and close Friday 15 April, 5pm. Visit Givealittle to view all the charities’ campaigns and to make a donation.

