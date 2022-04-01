Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Young New Zealander Of The Year: Nau Mai Rā Co-founder Ezra Hirawani

Friday, 1 April 2022, 10:42 am
Press Release: Nau Mai Ra

Nau Mai Rā co-founder Ezra Hirawani has been named the 2022 Kiwibank Young New Zealander of The Year Te Mātātahi o Te Tau for his mahi aimed at creating power equality in Aotearoa.

The announcement came last night and coincides with a Nau Mai Rā campaign to gain 10,000 customers before winter to help keep the lights on for vulnerable whānau.

Hirawani (Te Āti Haunui-a-Paparangi / Ngāti Rangi / Ngāpuhi / Ngāti Hako / Waikato Tainui) says gaining the title is an unexpected honour, and an important opportunity to shed light on the harsh reality of energy hardship in Aotearoa.

“Everyday 100,000 whānau have to make the choice between hot water and heating, or doing the laundry and cooking dinner. This isn’t a Māori problem, this is a national problem, and the situation is worsening.

“We’re building a waka strong enough to move whānau from power poverty to a position of power. If we can get 10,000 people onboard the waka who believe like we do, that’s at least $20,000 a month going straight to keeping your neighbours warm this winter.”

Nau Mai Rā: A power company built on manaakitanga

Kaupapa Māori power retailer Nau Mai Rā was founded by Ezra Hirawani and Ben Armstrong (Waikato Tainui / Ngāti Hine) after the pair learnt about the injustices in the power industry.

Nau Mai Rā operates in the spirit of manaakitanga, allowing consumers to keep the lights on for vulnerable whānau through a pay-it-forward model. They never perform credit checks, turn a customer away, or turn a home’s lights off. To-date, this empowering model has proved successful with Nau Mai Rā running one of the lowest debt ratios in the industry.

“We came up with the radical idea to build a power company that doesn't treat our customers as a money making opportunity, but to see them as whānau. Because we reckon that power should be a right, not a privilege,” says Hirawani.

Anyone can join the Nau Mai Rā waka at naumaira.nz.

Young New Zealander of the Year

Sponsored by The University of Canterbury, the Young New Zealander of the Year award recognises the leaders of tomorrow who are brimming with the potential to build a bright future for Aotearoa.

Associate Professor Billy O’Steen, Director of the UC Community Engagement Hub Te Pokapū Pāhekoheko Hapori said, "Ezra Hirawani’s power company, Nau Mai Rā, is a fantastic example of a social enterprise that focuses on keeping people connected to energy as well as dedicating a portion of each customer’s bill to their local marae or a nominated community initiative.

“Ezra is leading the way in demonstrating how the provision of a basic and necessary service can be linked to social improvement."

Other finalists for the award were Dignity NZ Co-founder and period poverty advocate Jacinta Gulasakheram and purpose-led musician Stan Walker (Ngāi Te Rangi).

The annual Kiwibank New Zealander of The Year Awards took place last night virtually last night for the first time in its 13 year history.

