Police Continue Appeal For Sightings Of Aria Bridger

Friday, 1 April 2022, 10:55 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Auckland City Police are continuing to appeal to the public for sightings of Aria Bridger, who was reported missing on Thursday 24 March.

The 13-year-old was last seen in the Grafton area that same day.

Information has been received from the public following an appeal earlier this week and Police acknowledge those who have contacted us so far.

Police have assessed these sightings and have located CCTV footage of Aria in central Auckland earlier this week.

The last confirmed sighting of Aria is now on CCTV footage captured on Monday 28 March at 9.12pm on Wellesley Street.

Police have been making enquiries to locate Aria and these will continue. Given Aria’s age Police are concerned for her wellbeing and we would like to locate her so we can speak with her.

If the public sight Aria, they should call Police immediately on 111. Anyone that may have further information on her whereabouts can also contact 105 quoting the file number 220324/9994.

