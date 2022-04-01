Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Auckland Transport Board Approves More Speed Reductions To Save Lives

Friday, 1 April 2022, 11:38 am
Press Release: Auckland Transport

Safe speeds are saving lives and more are now on the way for Tāmaki Makaurau.

The AT Board approved the proposed roads from the tranche 2A consultation yesterday, which was publicly consulted on between September and November 2021, and had a significant focus on safe speeds for rural roads and near schools.

AT received 8,413 public submissions on the proposal – covering 804 roads.

The AT Board has approved all proposed roads from the consultation and, following the review of individual submissions, some additional changes have been made to the proposal.

These changes are a result of community and local board feedback.

The AT board has acknowledged the feedback from the Franklin Local Board in respect of changes to speed limits in Franklin.

While AT is obliged to change speed limits on roads where the existing speed limits are not found to be safe and appropriate, the AT Board has asked AT to work with the Franklin Local Board to see whether, on a small number of roads, economically viable engineering changes might enable speed limits to be reconsidered in the future.

Rural roads where speeds were changed on 30 June 2020 have seen a 71 per cent reduction in deaths and more than a 25 per cent reduction in serious injuries.

The new speed limits will come into effect from June/July this year. In total there will be 611 km of new, safe speeds all over Auckland.

Auckland Transport’s Chief Executive Shane Ellison says it’s another important milestone in the Safe Speeds programme.

“We’ve got clear evidence that backs up our Vision Zero principles, and the message is simple: safe speed limits are saving lives. Since June 2020 there has been a 47 per cent reduction in deaths in areas that were covered by Auckland Transport’s speed reductions. This clearly shows what we are doing is working.

“By approving another 804 roads for safe speeds, there will be fewer deaths and serious injuries on our network in the future. We will never compromise on safety, and I’m really proud of the work we’ve done to make a significant change in Auckland.”

“We simply don’t have the funds to engineer our whole transport system to the safety levels required. So this is one of the most simple and effective things, as a community, that we can do to prevent serious injuries and save lives.”

As a result of the AT Board approval, there will safer speeds at 463 roads near 57 schools, 208 rural roads, residential roads in Manurewa, Ponsonby and Freemans Bay – as well as a safer environment for the Ōtara Town Centre.

The public summary report from the consultation will be available on the project page in the coming days - with the themes, feedback and key findings from the consultation.

Auckland Transport is also currently consulting on Phase Three of its Safe Speeds Programme, with 1,646 roads proposed for reduced speeds. This consultation concludes on Sunday 3 April, with the final recommendations to be implemented by November/December 2022.

In 2020, safe and appropriate speed limits were introduced on approximately 828 km of roads across Auckland. This included our city centre, high-risk rural roads, residential areas and the town centres of Ōtāhuhu, Orewa, Mairangi Bay and Torbay.

Between 2014 and 2017 the number of deaths and serious injuries (DSI) on Auckland’s roads increased by approximately 78 per cent - more than five times the rate of the growth in vehicle kilometres travelled. In areas where speed limits were changed on 30 June 2020, road deaths almost halved (down by 47 per cent) in the following 18-month period[1].


To provide a submission on the current Phase Three consultation, please visit: https://at.govt.nz/about-us/have-your-say/proposed-speed-limit-changes-phase-three/

AT’s Safe Speeds programme supports its Vision Zero goal of zero deaths and serious injuries on Auckland’s roads by 2050. For more information on the Safe Speeds programme, click here.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Auckland Transport on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Good Riddance To The America’s Cup


So the America’s Cup defence is off to Barcelona. Supposedly, if you could drill a hole through Auckland to the other side of the world, you’d come out near Seville, barely a two hour plane trip from Barcelona. Right now, quite a few yachting fans would probably like to put Grant Dalton and Emirates Team New Zealand ( ETNZ) into such a hole, and seal it off. The rest of us are just happy to be rid of the thing...
More>>



 
 

Government: Delivers Income Increases For Over 1.4 Million New Zealanders
Government action to ease the pressure on low and middle income people and whānau will put more money in their pockets from 1 April. "We know the pandemic has been tough for many people and whānau... More>>

ALSO:



Wellington.Scoop: Transmission Gully Opens
Transmission Gully was officially opened this morning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by the Prime Minister, MPs and mayors. But the public will not get to drive on it until tomorrow... More>>



Government: A Major Step Towards A Fairer System For New Zealand Workers
The Government has taken another step today on its pre-election commitment to lift incomes and improve working conditions of everyday kiwis with the introduction of the Fair Pay Agreements Bill to Parliament... More>>

ALSO:





TradeMe: Rents Experience Largest Annual Increase Since July
The national median rent has experienced the largest annual increase in seven months, climbing 8.5 per cent or $45 to a record-breaking $575 per week, according to Trade Me’s latest February Rental Price Index... More>>


Labour: Louisa Wall Resigns From Parliament National Louisa Wall has today confirmed her intention to resign from parliament, drawing to a close a significant 14 year parliamentary term. First elected in 2008 as a Labour List MP, she also held the seat of Manurewa from 2011 to 2020... More>>


Gisborne: Prime Minister Visits Ravaged Coast
The Prime Minister visited some of the worst-hit areas of the region to see for herself the damage and talk to those affected. With her was fiancé Clarke Gayford, Minister for Emergency Management Kiri Allan, Tairāwhiti Civil Defence group controller David Wilson... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 