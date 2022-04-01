Rotorua Cityride Bus Services To Resume Normal Timetables From This Monday

Rotorua bus users can enjoy a return to normal Cityride timetables from this Monday (4 April) as the network recovers from the impacts of COVID-19 related staff shortages.

All Cityride bus routes, 1 to 12, will return to their standard weekday and weekend timetables from Monday 4 April. This means that all urban bus services in Rotorua will return to a half hourly frequency.

The Rotorua bus network has been operating on reduced timetables since early March, in response to driver shortages resulting from staff testing positive for COVID-19 or needing to self-isolate.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council Transport and Urban Planning Manager, James Llewellyn, said the Rotorua Cityride network had been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 Omicron variant, however as we move through the phases of Omicron, we continue to adapt and be responsive.

“We are very pleased to be able to resume normal timetables and regular bus frequencies again, as we stay agile in the current COVID-19 environment and do our utmost to serve our communities. Providing convenient and reliable public transport is a priority for Regional Council. We would like to thank both bus operator Ritchies and our passengers for their perseverance and patience during this challenging period of time.”

“The return to full timetables again is also an excellent opportunity to take advantage of the Government’s half price bus fares initiative which is now in place until 30th June,” said Mr Llewellyn.

Since COVID-19 is still an issue, passengers are strongly encouraged to check the Baybus website each time they travel for any service updates or call 0800 4 BAY BUS for the latest information.

© Scoop Media

