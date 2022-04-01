Operation Grizzly – Police Seeking David Tuitupou

Police investigating a shooting incident in Sandringham last month, dubbed

Operation Grizzly, are appealing for the public’s assistance in locating

David Tuitupou.

A warrant for the 24-year-old’s arrest has been issued for wounding with

intent to cause grievous bodily harm with a firearm.

Tuitupou is actively avoiding Police and is known to have ties across

Auckland – specifically he is known to frequent the Mount Roskill and

Bucklands Beach areas.

Anyone who sights Tuitupou should call Police on 111.

Additionally anyone who has further information on his whereabouts should

contact Police on 105 quoting Operation GRIZZLY.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 111

555.

