Operation Grizzly – Police Seeking David Tuitupou
Friday, 1 April 2022, 6:42 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police investigating a shooting incident in Sandringham
last month, dubbed
Operation Grizzly, are appealing for
the public’s assistance in locating
David
Tuitupou.
A warrant for the 24-year-old’s arrest
has been issued for wounding with
intent to cause
grievous bodily harm with a firearm.
Tuitupou is
actively avoiding Police and is known to have ties
across
Auckland – specifically he is known to frequent
the Mount Roskill and
Bucklands Beach
areas.
Anyone who sights Tuitupou should call
Police on 111.
Additionally anyone who has further
information on his whereabouts should
contact Police on
105 quoting Operation GRIZZLY.
Information can
also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800
111
555.
© Scoop Media
