Brynderwyn Resurfacing Works To Cause Delays

- Waka Kotahi is advising those who travel over the Brynderwyn Hill to be aware of night time asphalting works starting this Sunday night, 3 April.

- The entire south side of the hill from the summit to the base along State Highway 1 will be under stop/go operations from Sunday 7pm - 5am on Monday 4 April.

Delays are expected, and suggested detours include northbound via SH12 and Paparoa Oakleigh Road and southbound via Waipu, Mangawhai and Kaiwaka.

These works will be immediately followed by four nights of asphalting under stop/go operations at the SH1/SH12 Brynderwyn intersection. Drainage works at intersection are currently underway in advance of the resurfacing.

The resurfacing work was originally planned to take place earlier in the week, however had to be postponed due to bad weather.

To keep crews safe while doing their mahi and to prevent damage to vehicles and new road seals, it is essential everyone adheres to the temporary speed restrictions in place, even when there is no one visibly working in the area.

We thank you for your patience while these improvements are carried out, and we apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused.

© Scoop Media

