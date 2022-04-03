Homicide Investigation Launched In Favona
Sunday, 3 April 2022, 12:56 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A homicide investigation has been launched following the
death of a man in Favona this morning.
Police were
called to an Abiru Crescent address just before
4am.
On arrival a man was located critically injured.
Emergency services rendered medical attention, however he
died at the scene.
Police are speaking with a person
in relation to the incident.
A scene examination will
begin this
morning.
