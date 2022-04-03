Homicide Investigation Launched In Favona

A homicide investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Favona this morning.

Police were called to an Abiru Crescent address just before 4am.

On arrival a man was located critically injured. Emergency services rendered medical attention, however he died at the scene.

Police are speaking with a person in relation to the incident.

A scene examination will begin this morning.

